Letter to the editor
July 29, 2026
Dear Editor,
We appreciate the continued interest Calhoun County residents have shown in the proposed Synergen project and the thoughtful questions being raised as planning continues. We understand how important it is for the community to have clear answers about water, the environment, and public safety. We would like to provide clarity on a few of the questions we hear most: where would the water come from, where would it go, and how would the project operate safely?
Synergen's plant would draw from a brackish aquifer layer, meaning water that is classified as too salty to drink, irrigate fields, or water livestock. This is not the same water source that supplies your home, farm, and ranch. Synergen drilled a 1,430-foot test well and sampled seven water zones to better understand local groundwater conditions. That information is being used to support independent groundwater modeling, which will be shared with the local Groundwater Conservation District for review.
As the project’s design has advanced, Synergen has reduced its anticipated water requirement to approximately 6-acre feet or 2 million gallons per day. We have also chosen to cancel an earlier memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) regarding the potential future availability of surface water. We recognize how important these freshwater supplies are to residents, cities, agriculture, businesses, and communities throughout the region and do not want the project to rely on water that could otherwise serve those essential needs. Our proposed project will use brackish groundwater so the GBRA agreement is no longer necessary as any part of the project’s anticipated water plan.
On discharge, we know Carancahua Bay matters to this community, so we want to be clear: Synergen does not plan to discharge there. The preferred route under evaluation will be through the Port of Calhoun into Lavaca Bay, a larger body with far greater flow and dilution capacity, and any final decision will require full TCEQ permitting and independent modeling before a drop is released.
Safety is also central to how this project is being designed. Ammonia has been safely produced, stored, and transported across the United States for more than 100 years, but Synergen is not relying on history alone. The project is being designed with multiple layers of protection, including 24/7 monitoring and leak detection systems, emergency response planning, and on-site trained safety personnel working in coordination with local first responders. The only storage of ammonia will be located at the Port of Calhoun within an existing ammonia storage area and stored in a double walled tank, going beyond existing safety regulations.
Calhoun County has built its economy on the coast, the port, and the land, often alongside industry. We know that trust will not come from promises alone. It will come from transparency, responsible design, compliance with local and state permitting, and continued engagement within the community.
Beyond water, discharge, and safety, environmental stewardship guides how we’re designing this project from the ground up, from wetland avoidance, habitat protection, air and water monitoring. Being a responsible operator means more than meeting permit requirements. It means becoming a long-term community partner, leading conservation, supporting the schools, youth programs, local organizations, and community priorities that help make Calhoun County strong.
Sincerely,
The Synergen Green Energy Team
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
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