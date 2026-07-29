Gail Petty
July 29, 2026
Gail Petty
Gail Petty, born October 1, 1946 passed away July 9, 2026 at the age of 79. She was an educator, counselor, traveler, lover of fast cars, frequenter of New Orleans and the Caribbean, friend and mother. She loved her friends and they her, even if she did test their patience from time to time, it always ended in laughter all around.
She was born to Anne & Woodroe Petty in Taft, TX. Anne was an antique collector and Woodroe a WW2 Navy Captain, teacher, coach and elementary school principal.
Gail loved her animals and had many, many throughout the years from cat to dogs to parrots to horses. She was usually surrounded by some combination of her animals, or as she called them, 'her babies'. Her biggest concern towards the end was making sure her two cats Axel Ace and Maggie May had good homes to go to, which we are happy to report they have!
She is survived by two sons, Justin Shillings & Brandon Shillings and two grandchildren, Kirstyn Shillings and Cadoc Shillings.
No services will be held, instead, celebrate her life by having a good meal, a great glass of wine and enjoy yourself the way she always did. This is what would make her the most happy.
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