Former city secretary sworn in as judge, celebrates 34 years of service

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Mandy Grant holds up a cake July 28 at her retirement and swearing in party at Port Lavaca City Hall. She was sworn in as municipal court judge by Port Lavaca Mayor Luis De La Garza.


Calhoun County Life
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