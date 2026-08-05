Joyce Ann Dorsett
August 05, 2026
Joyce Ann Dorsett
Joyce Ann Dorsett, age 83, of Olivia, TX, peacefully entered the arms of the Lord on July 27, 2026. Born in Bay City, TX. on December 6, 1942, Joyce lived a life grounded in faith and devoted to her family. She loved the Lord and found her greatest joy in caring for those she loved. She shared over 50 years with the love of her life, Alford Ray Dorsett. Together they raised three children, daughters Janet Fountain, Pam (Mark) Ruddick, and son Greg (Vickie) Dorsett.
Joyce is lovingly survived by her children, five grandchildren, Amanda (Roy Chad) Eddins, Kirstyn (Ausencio) Ruddick–Reyna, Brittany Dorsett, Nick Ruddick, and Cody (Hope Wallace) Fountain, and ten great–grandchildren, Conner, Kingsley, Aubrey, Owen, Axel, Ezra, TJ, Andy, Lane, and Maev–Riley, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents Stanley G. and Anne L. Sweeny, her sisters, Clara Mae Dorsett, Barbara Sophia, Edna Joice, and brother Melvin Sweeny.
Joyce's life was a beautiful reflection of faith, hope, and love. She led by example the importance of kindness, compassion, and unwavering faith. Her love will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and countless lives she touched. Though she is no longer with us, we find comfort in knowing she is at peace in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 1–2PM, funeral service beginning at 2PM with Reverend John Fisher officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Olivia Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Nick Ruddick, Cody Fountain, Conner Eddins, Owen Ruddick, Roy Chad Eddins, Ausencio Reyna Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Ruddick, Dave McKay
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kwi Timu and staff at Port Lavaca Clinic, Jayda Barton and staff at Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation, Yvonne Felkins and staff at Calhoun Home Health, and the amazing caregivers at Hospice of South Texas for the exceptional care, compassion, kindness, and support shown to Joyce and our family. Your love and dedication will always be remembered.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
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