A new life for mom’s dream: Sisters transform Cee’s Antiques into downtown venue

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Erin and Caitlin Clevenger stand outside their mother’s store, Cee’s Antiques and Uniques Aug. 3. The sisters plan on selling what remains of the items inside and turning the area into a new downtown venue.


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