Local teachers earn state payments amidst budget concerns

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2026
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PHOTO BY CJ VETTER After displaying exceptional skill as educators, 66 teachers with CCISD receive approximately $1,124,228 in additional funds Aug. 3 from the Texas Education Agency in honor of their achievements.


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