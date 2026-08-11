TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - LLOYD G. (1919-1982) & EDNA BROWN (1930-2014)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - LLOYD G. (1919-1982) & EDNA BROWN (1930-2014)
The old, and often used aphorism, “It takes a village,” is often proven by examples of a couple or a family whose efforts and work give evidence of its truth. Those people who have full work schedules, children to get to school and extra curricular activities, care for their own home, and deal with the problems that just are a part of life; but still find time to actively help with programs that benefit a community and are only made possible with volunteers. These people are the “village” that make a community and its people better. A good example of this is a look at the lives of Lloyd and Edna Brown.
Lloyd George Brown was born on August 27, 1919 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Roy and Lula Brown, and he had an older brother, A.L. “Orvil” Brown. He attended Wilkins High School where he graduated in 1938 as a charter graduate. His father, Roy, was a shrimper and worked as a deck hand during the booming years of Port Lavaca’s shrimp and seafood industry. Lloyd and his brother both worked in the industry in their teens and into their early twenties, the 1940 census recorded them both as wholesale fish hands. He was also employed by Henry Bellfield who owned a store in Port Lavaca.
When WWII broke out, 21 year old Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 15, 1942, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He served in the Anti-Aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion in both New Guinea and New Britain. After being honorably discharged, Lloyd came back home to Port Lavaca and began his career as an employee at the Point Comfort Plant, Alcoa, in 1955. He was an operator and valued employee there for 25 years.
Lloyd met and married Edna Mae Brown who was born in 1930 in San Marcos, Texas, to Ernest Lynn Brown, and Georgia Lydia Bunton Brown. Edna grew up in Galveston and graduated from Central High School. Afterwards earning her B.A. degree in music from Prairie View A. & M. University. She attended Texas Southern University and earned her Master’s degree. Edna was band director of Wilkins School and was a 3rd grade schoolteacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Calhoun County Independent School District for 26 years.
The Brown’s were faithful members of St. Joseph’s Baptist Church. Edna was the church secretary and church pianist. Lloyd was a deacon, church treasurer, and Superintendent of Sunday School.
Both Lloyd and Edna worked tirelessly in Calhoun County and the City of Port Lavaca, Texas. Lloyd was a member of the Progressive Service League, Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Calhoun County, and was a member of the Limestone Masonic Lodge. Lloyd also served as an auxiliary police officer with the Port Lavaca Police Department. Edna was also active in the community serving as President of the Mothers Club and sponsor of the Sunlight Girls Club. She was treasurer of the Calhoun County Chapter of Classroom Teachers Association and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She worked with the United Way of Calhoun County and served at least two terms as chairman of the City Parks and Recreation Board, working on the Bay Front development. Edna also served on the Alcoa Scholarship Selection Committee as well as on the Advisory Council for the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association. In 1981 she was selected as “Outstanding Woman of the Year” by the Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Lloyd and Edna had one son Lloyd G. Brown Jr. The Browns were active in school activities and events during Lloyd’s school years, and he graduated around 1975 from Calhoun High School. After which he attended college earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree and lived in California much of his adult life. They also had a daughter, Mrs. Lula Ray Mack, who lives with her family in Houston, where she is employed as a nurse.
In March of 1981, Lloyd fell ill and had to take medical leave from his job at Alcoa and his other civic and church related duties. In February of 1982, having been admitted into a Victoria Hospital for tests, Lloyd passed away at the age of 62. In October of 2009, Lloyd Jr., 53, passed away in Port Lavaca. Father and son are both buried in Port Lavaca Cemetery. In April of 2014, Edna, 82, was laid to rest next to them.
Lloyd and Edna Brown worked tirelessly in the county of Calhoun an in the city of Port Lavaca. They both were true to the organizations and people that had a hand in making them into the individuals they became. Lloyd and Edna both gave back to those organizations and other worthwhile causes to return the favor by making things better for, and more readily available to future generations. Their efforts made our city and county a better place and should be an example to us all.
By Sheryl Cuellar
Shifting Sands of Calhoun County
Port Lavaca 1840-1990
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