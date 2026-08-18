TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JAMES CHILTON ALLAN
August 18, 2026
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JAMES CHILTON ALLAN (1810-1851)
James C. Allan was a soldier, judge, and civic leader whose life was closely connected to the early years of the Republic of Texas and the development of Victoria.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 13, 1810, Allan came to Texas in 1835 as a first lieutenant with a battalion recruited in New York by Colonels Edwin H. Stanley and Edwin Morehouse. The unit left New York on November 21, 1835, but its journey to Texas was far from straightforward. The ship carrying the men was seized by the United States Navy and held for fifty days, delaying their arrival at Velasco until March 8, 1836.
By the time the battalion reached Texas, the Texas Revolution was well underway. Allan and his fellow soldiers were assigned the important task of escorting colonists who were fleeing the advancing Mexican army to places of safety. His military service continued after the revolution, and by December 31, 1836, Allan had risen to the rank of captain. He commanded Company B of the First Volunteer Regiment under Colonel Joseph D. Rogers.
For his military service, Allan received substantial land benefits. He was issued a bounty warrant for 1,280 acres for service between January 1, 1836, and January 16, 1838. He also received a headright grant of one-third of a league in Victoria County.
Allan's career soon expanded beyond military service and into government. On June 10, 1837, President Sam Houston nominated him for the position of judge advocate general. The Texas Senate, however, did not confirm the appointment. A few months later, on November 10, Allan was nominated to serve as chief justice of Refugio County. The Senate confirmed him the following day, although he did not reach his new post until the middle of 1838.
His time in public office was not without controversy. In September 1839, Secretary of War Albert Sidney Johnston received a report alleging that Allan was involved in cattle rustling. Despite the accusation, Allan continued to serve as chief justice of Refugio County until March 30, 1840, when he resigned and moved to Victoria.
Allan hoped to continue his judicial career in Victoria. He applied for the position of judge of the Fourth Judicial District, but the Texas Senate rejected his appointment. Rather than leaving public life, however, Allan remained active in his community. In 1847, he served as mayor of Victoria, and the following year he was selected as an elector for the Whig Party.
Allan's personal life was also rooted in the Victoria area. On May 2, 1839, he married Catharine Hay in Refugio. She was a native of New York. The 1850 census lists Allan as forty years old and shows the couple with four children, John, 11, Arch, 7, Sidney, 5, and Thomas 2 living in Victoria. James died on November 17, 1851 and is buried at Old Town Cemetery in Indianola. Catharine outlived her husband by many years, dying in 1912. She is buried in Victoria.
James C. Allan's story reflects the uncertainty and opportunity of Texas's formative years. He arrived as a young military officer during the struggle for Texas independence, helped protect refugees during the revolution, received land for his service, and went on to hold judicial and civic positions during the Republic and early statehood. His career included military achievement, public service, political setbacks, and controversy, making him one of the many individuals whose lives helped shape the communities of early South Texas.
Compiled by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
Texas State Historical Association
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