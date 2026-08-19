Ruth Marie (Hart) Gurley
August 19, 2026
Ruth Marie (Hart) Gurley
Ruth Marie (Hart) Gurley
Ruth Marie (Hart) Gurley, 91, of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2026, surrounded by her son, Thomas and friends. Ruth was born on July 21, 1935, in Brazoria, Texas. OnMay 21, 1951, she married the love of her life, Charles F. “Frankie” Gurley. Together, Ruth and Frankie built a life centered around family, friendship, and adventure. They were blessed with two sons, Gordon Wayne Gurley and Charles Thomas “Thomas” Gurley. Ruth was an amazing mother and a role model not only to her own children, but to their friends as well. Many oft hose friends lovingly knew her as “Momma Gurley,” and everyone who knew her loved her. Ruth had a special gift for making people feel heard and remembered. She never forgot what someone shared with her, even years later, she would ask about it, letting people know that their lives and their stories mattered to her. Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed visiting and catching up with the people she loved. She and Frankie also shared a love of travel. They enjoyed traveling in their RV, exploring state parks and seeking out lighthouses along the way. Ruth loved planning their adventures and finding new lighthouses for them to visit, turning each journey into another opportunity to make memories together. Ruth loved gardening, especially tending to her beautiful rose bushes. She found joy in caring for her flowers and spending time in her garden. For 23 years, Ruth served the children of the CalhounCounty Independent School District, where she became much more than a lunch lady. She was one hell of a lunch lady, someone who cared about the children she served and became a familiar and beloved part of their school days. Her warmth and caring nature left an impression on countless people throughout the community. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles F. “Frankie” Gurley, who passed away in 2003; and her son, Gordon Wayne Gurley, who passed away in 2025. She is survived by her son,Thomas Gurley; her three grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who loved her dearly. Ruth leaves behind a legacy of love that reaches far beyond her immediate family. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and “Momma Gurley” to many. She had a way of making people feel welcome, listened to, and loved and those who were fortunate enough to know her will carry those memories with them always. Ruth will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will beheld Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, Texas. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery in Seadrift, Texas.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
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