Law enforcement officials make 43 weekly arrests
August 26, 2026
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 43 arrests between Monday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 19. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 3
David Edward Biery, 54, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office (CCSO) for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Robert Corey Castillo, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for abandon/endanger child/individual intent/knowing reckless/criminal negligence and on warrants for aggravated assault against public servant, assault peace officer/judge, and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Tamara Sylvia Morales, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Guadalupe Garcia Torres, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Francis Lee Williams, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Keith Woods, 29, Yoakum, arrested by Lavaca County Sheriffs Office (LCSO) on warrants for engaging in criminal activity and prohibited item/substance in correctional facility.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Trevor Chad Adams, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for motion to revoke-aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jayvon Jermaine Alcantara, 21, Palacios, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department (PCPD) on warrants for display expired license plates, violate promise to appear and unauthorized glass coating material.
Joshue Bryce Britt, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for duty on striking unattended vehicle.
Donna June Dworaczyk, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for forgery financial instrument.
Emilio Gomez, 41, Freeport, arrested by PCPD on a warrant for bond forfeiture-driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Ryan Nicholas Longoria, 33, Pearland, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Stanley Gene Rogers, 60, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for criminal trespass.
Wednesday,
Aug. 5
Theodore Garcia Jr., 39, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts of driving while license suspended-Class C, failure to appear, and no liability insurance-first offense.
Damarion Treshaun Huff, 22, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation-assault causing bodily injury.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Brent Allen Bull, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more if at trial.
Gladys Isabel Fernandez, 38, Mission, arrested by CCSO on warrants for expired drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear.
Friday, Aug. 7
Charlene Nicole Anderson, 36, Wauchula, FL., arrested by CCSO for fail drug test falsification device.
Jazrael Michael Martinez, 21, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Tyler Lee Miller, 38, Boyd, arrested by LCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram in drug free zone if at trial, and on warrants for prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and parole violation.
Joel Alejandro Ramirez Bazaldua, 25, Weslaco, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no drivers license 69/55, failure to appear, and no valid drivers license (first offense.)
George Kener Segura, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for assault on family/household member impede breath/circulation and criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Gunner Kestoon Moore, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Nathaniel Williams, 45, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to appear and open container (alcohol.)
Monday, Aug. 10
Luis Anthonio Aguilera, 25, Porter, arrested by PCPD on a warrant for harassment of public servant.
Ruben Lee Baldera, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility and on warrants for expired drivers license, speeding (school zone) 31 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone, failure to appear, two counts of driving while license invalid (first offense/DPS denied renewal), two counts of operate vehicle with expired license plate/registration and driving while license invalid/suspended.
Nicholas Andrew Bolyard, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Ramiro Gonzalez III., 18, Donna, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Justin Gene Kremling, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no liability insurance and driving while license invalid.
Edwardo Lozano, 64, Port Lavaca, arrested by Caldwell Police Department on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and failure to appear.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Amber Nicole Svahn, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than one gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Derek James Bryan, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to control speed and failure to appear.
Vanessa Ann Escalona, 48, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than one gram.
Aubrey Renee Garcia, 26, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO on warrants for unrestrained child-safety seat violation and failure to appear.
Jordin Trey Hollister, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for burglary of building.
Thursday,
Aug. 13
Zayda Leann Estrada, 21, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Mercedes Leanne Jaycox, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for false statement to police officer/individual/ law enforcement employee/correctional officer.
Friday, Aug. 14
Julian DeLaGarza III., 36, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Dustin Wayne Green, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Perry Eugene Kelly Jr., 26, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Autumn Lanette Yoder, 26, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Saturday,
Aug. 15
Justin James Morales, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Marcelo Sherman Bernal IV., 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!