Carolyn C. Shannon
August 26, 2026
Carolyn C. Shannon
Carolyn C. Shannon, beloved mother, grandmother, great–grandmother, sister, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2026, at the age of 93. Born on April 18, 1933, in Beeville, Texas to Cordelia Cherry and Emmett Hill, Carolyn lived a life of love, family, faith, service, and countless memories.Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great–grandmother who took pride in being a farmer's wife. Her greatest joy was bragging about her granddaughter and great–grandsons. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. She was ordained a Deacon on January 13, 1980, and became an Elder in 1981. She attended numerous meetings of Mission Presbytery between 1980 and the early 2000s during which time she served on the Nominations Committee of Mission Presbytery for six years and the General Council for four years. Carolyn joined the Guadalupe Victoria DAR in 1985, serving as Regent in 2004 and 2005. In 1989, Carolyn joined the Port Lavaca chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. During her time with Eastern Star she served as Deputy Grand Matron and Worthy Matron. After her husband Jimmie passed away, she began volunteering at the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary. She faithfully volunteered for 24 years and served as the Auxiliary treasurer for 16 years. Carolyn was a woman whose kindness and service touched everyone fortunate enough to meet her.Carolyn married Olen Klump in 1952 and had a son, Olen Dennis Klump II in 1955. She later married James E. (Jimmie) Shannon Jr. in 1970 and became a proud farmer's wife until his death in August of 2000.Carolyn is survived by her son, Dennis (Debbie) Klump; stepdaughter, Janet (Jimmy) Rudd; granddaughter, Crystal (Brett) Woody; great–grandsons, Trent, Bo, and Billy Woody; step–great–grandson, Jacob Rudd; sister, Cherry McClintock; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, birth father, stepfather, William (Bill) Pagel; brother, Bruce Hill; and husband, Jimmie Shannon.Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2026 from 5–7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 10am at First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca, with burial to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.Pallbearers are Brett Woody, Trent Woody, Bo Woody, Billy Woody, Holston Deckard, and Nathan McClintock. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry McClintock, Robert McClintock, Melinda Leal, Johnny Leal, Allison Reininger, Andrew Hill and the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Shriners Hospital, the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary or First Presbyterian Church.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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