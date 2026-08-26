Manuel V. Garza
August 26, 2026
Manuel V. Garza
Manuel V. Garza 89, of Port Lavaca, Texas entered eternal rest on August 19, 2026. He was born October 14, 1936, in Sandia, Texas to the late Locario and Simona Villarreal Garza.Manuel began working at a very young age, beginning in the farming industry and later became a self–taught mechanic, where he retired from Sylva Construction after 27 years. He also did mechanic work on the side, servicing many people in Port Lavaca.He married the love of his life, Mary Medellin, on June 14, 1958, and celebrated 45 years of marriage before her passing in 2003. They had six children. He built a life focused on love for his family, hard work and honesty. He loved to spend his spare time fishing and taking his family to the beach on the weekends.He is survived by his six children: Manuel Anthony Garza (Janie) of Port Lavaca, Texas; Rose Arnold (Edward) of Victoria, Texas; Felix Garza (Charlene) of Port Lavaca, Texas; Jeanette Villarreal of Kennedy, Texas; David Garza of Port Lavaca, Texas and Sylvia Nevarez (Kyle) of Port Lavaca, Texas. He had 22 grandchildren, 46 great–grandchildren and six great–great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Garza; brothers, Ben, Simon, Nicolas, Juan, Jose and Pedro Garza; sisters, Rosa Navarro and Jesusa Estrada; and three great–great–grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 from 5–7pm at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, Texas, followed by a rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Port Lavaca Texas. Interment will follow the mass at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Felix Garza Jr., Manuel Anthony Garza Jr., Derek Andrew Garza, Jeremy Nathaniel Garza, Rocky Lee Martinez and Edward Garcia Sr. Honorary Pallbearers are Randall Kyle Nevarez, Braxton Kyler Nevarez, Edward Arnold andSalvador Martinez III.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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