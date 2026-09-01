TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - STANLEY LOUIS MIKULA
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - STANLEY LOUIS MIKULA (1940-1996)
For more than two decades, Stanley Mikula dedicated his life to serving the people of Calhoun County. From his early years as a young community leader to his service on the Calhoun County Navigation District and, ultimately, as County Commissioner for Precinct 2, Stanley became a familiar and trusted presence in the community. His career was marked not only by public service, but also by involvement in civic organizations, economic development, recreation, education, and projects intended to improve the quality of life for the people of the county. Behind that public life was a man remembered for the same qualities his high school yearbook recognized decades earlier—a pleasant word, a friendly smile, and a genuine willingness to serve others.
Stanley Mikula was born on September 2, 1940 in Port Lavaca,Texas to Joe and Gladys Meyer Mikula. He was one of five children, including sisters Clarice, Carla and Marilyn. His brother Bernie Joe was born in 1934 but passed away in 1937, a few weeks short of his fourth birthday. In 1948, Joe passed away leaving Gladys to raise their four remaining children by herself while still running the family farm.
Stanley attended Port Lavaca schools and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1958. His senior yearbook picture sits next to a quote that reads, “He always has a pleasant word and a friendly smile for everyone he meets.” The yearbook lists him as a Freshman Class Favorite who participated in Industrial Arts, Dramatics, Softball and Key Club during his first two years of high school. By his senior year he devoted his time to Choral Club and was a Choral Club Favorite. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Public Relations from Sam Houston State University in 1963 where he was also a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
After college, Stanley returned to Port Lavaca where he went to work for Alton White Insurance Company. In December of 1964, he was listed in the newspaper as chairman of the special events division for a group planning a 125th celebration to recognize the founding of Port Lavaca. In April 1965 he was referenced in an article about a movie being shown to CCISD Principals about fire safety. In February 1968, he received the Outstanding Young Man of the Community Award from the Jaycees. He earned this honor by leading activities for the Chamber of Commerce, taking part in a CCISD Advisory Board and working with the Local Field Service. He was identified as a manager of White Insurance at that time.
An announcement of betrothal between Stanley and Janice Lynn Marquette of Point Comfort appeared in an October 1967 issue of the Victoria Advocate. The story said a summer wedding was being planned. Stanley and Jan married on June 8, 1968 at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca. Jan had earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southwest Texas State University and was teaching in Brazosport ISD. After their marriage, she began working for Calhoun County ISD. Over the next few years, their family would grow to include two sons, Stanley Louis Mikula II born March 22, 1972 and Phillip John Mikula born December 29, 1974.
The 1970s saw Stanley become more involved in politics and civic organizations. Both his and Jan’s names appeared in a full page newspaper ad for the Democratic Party in November 1970 that encouraged people to vote. In April 1972, the couple hosted a luncheon for the wife of a Democratic legislative candidate while Stanley also introduced the candidate at a Lions club event. Stanley served as chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board during the decade and in February of 1971 was named to a 26 person committee to discuss possible bond projects that could include the plan for a new municipal swimming pool. In the early 1970s, Stanley was elected to the Calhoun County Navigation District and served as the board chairman. By April of 1972, Stanley was working as a realtor for Royal Realty and was listed with two other men as owners and developers of a new housing development in the Six Mile area called Royal Estates.
By the end of the decade, Stanley was considering other political aspirations. An article in the Victoria Advocate in 1977 mentioned his interest in running for State legislature. Instead he resigned from the Navigation board in order to run for Calhoun County Commissioner for Precinct 2. He would be elected to that seat and serve as a commissioner for the remainder of his life. By November 1984, a major project being discussed by the Commissioners court was the possible extension of the runway at the Calhoun County airport. During this time, Stanley was a member of the South Texas County Judge and Commissioners Association serving a term as the organization's president.
In March of 1985, Stanley experienced a mild cardiac arrest that led to treatment for a blocked artery at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston. Despite his health struggles, he continued to serve as County Commissioner for Precinct 2 until his sudden death on June 30, 1996 at age 55. His wife Jan was appointed by Judge Howard Hartzog to serve in Stanley’s seat for the remainder of his term.
A funeral for Stanley Mikula was held at the United Methodist Church. His obituary listed many of his organizational affiliations including service as president of the Rotary Club. Memorials were requested in his name for St. Luke’s Heart Institute and Memorial Medical Center Heart Division as he had been treated at both places, as well as the Calhoun County Public Library where he had served on the committee for the building of the new library. He is buried at Six Mile Cemetery.
Stanley Mikula's life was defined by service to the community he called home. From his early involvement in Port Lavaca civic affairs to his leadership in local organizations and his years as Calhoun County Commissioner for Precinct 2, he consistently devoted his time and energy to making his community a better place. Even after facing serious health challenges, he continued in his role until his unexpected death in 1996.
The memorials made in Stanley's name reflected the many parts of his life—from heart care and the medical institutions that treated him to the Calhoun County Public Library, where he had helped support the construction of a new facility. Buried at Six Mile Cemetery, Stanley left behind more than a public record of service. He left a community shaped in part by his work, leadership, and willingness to get involved. The friendly smile and pleasant word remembered by his high school classmates became, over the years, a lifetime of service to Calhoun County.
Researched and written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
Victoria Advocate
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
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