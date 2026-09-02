Law enforcement officials make 30 weekly arrests
September 02, 2026
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 30 arrests between Monday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 23. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 17
Francisco Antonio Arredondo Jr., 27, Kingsville, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office (CCSO) for failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, evading arrest, and on warrants for motion to revoke-theft of property $100-$750, and motion to revoke community supervision.
Infinity Sonia Cuellar, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) on a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Noel Ornelas, 34, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while license invalid (first offense DPS denied renewal) and on warrants for failure to appear bail jumping and driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Joe Rodriguez Jr., 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for passing in no passing zone.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Kenneth David Duvall, 64, Sugar Land, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for interfere with public duties and failure to identify.
Jazrael Michael Martinez, 21, Palacios, arrested by DPS for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than one gram.
Juan Renea Rivera, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for assault causing bodily injury to family member, bail jumping and failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury to family member, two counts of failure to appear, open container, and driving while license invalid.
Erika Marie Villarreal, 49, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Timothy Alejos, 38, Converse, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for terroristic threat impersonating public servant/public fear serious bodily injury/influence government.
Crystal Ann Soliz, 28, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-assault public servant.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Brent Allen Bull, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Javier Adrian Del Angel, 26, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Brenda Denise Garza, 34, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD on warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Shaunda Rae Pena, 44, Yoakum, arrested by Lavaca County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams drug free zone if at trial, and resist arrest search or transport.
Daniel Isaac Solano, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Friday, Aug. 21
Nicholas Andrew Bolyard, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Erik Garcia Sr., 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 and no drivers license.
Wendi Marie Garza, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for violation of probation credit card or debit card abuse elderly/$500.
Esai Gonzales, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Lozano Nathan Jalomo, 24, Austin, arrested by CCSO on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and four counts of smuggling of persons: fleeing.
Jeffrey Andrus Olivier, 50, Alvin, arrested by CCSO on warrants for violation of probation- manufacturing/delivering controlled substance penalty group 1 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
George Anthony Perez Jr., 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
Henry Allen Starkweather Jr., 52, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Monica Jean Waldrop, 45, Lake Jackson, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Jeremy Matthew Gonzalez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for no drivers license (first offense.)
Kenneth Neal Krauser, 62, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
Antonio Navarro III, 34, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than or equal to 400 grams.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Bacilio Luna Aguero, 29, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to family member and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Frank Garden Strachan II, 55, Port O’Connor, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
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