Sandra Kay Earl
September 02, 2026
Sandra Kay Earl
On August 23, 2026, Sandra Kay (Cadwell) Earl, loving mother, grandmother, friend, and wife went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 83.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Earl; her son, Jeffery Allen Earl; her brother, Glenn "Bubba" Earl, her Brother–in–law, George Prihoda; her Aunt, Kathryn (Brown) Schumaker, and her loving Grandmother Ina (Terrel) Brown.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Rene Williams and husband Kevin; Terry Lee Terry and husband Kirk; her son, Glenn Lee Earl; her sister, Peggy Prihoda; grandsons: Todd Williams, Devon Williams, Brandon Terry, and Austin Terry; granddaughters: Bryce Earl and Brooke Earl; grand–nephews: Colton Dodds and Mason Dodds; great– grandchildren, Trenton, Nicholas, and Archer Williams.
Sandra was born on July 29, 1943, in Edna, Texas and most recently resided in Port Lavaca, Texas.
Sandra found great joy in caring for her family. She loved reading, gardening, puzzle books, Dr. Pepper, and The Price is Right. Sandra was happiest when hosting family gatherings filled with love, humorous stories and loud laughter.
Throughout her life, Sandra was deeply involved in her children's activities, attending school events, sporting events and serving as Girl Scout troop leader. She held many jobs while also taking care of her family. Sandra enjoyed her countless friends and was well–known for her quick humor and welcoming smile.
A visitation service will be held 5 –7 PM, September 3, 2026, at Ganado Funeral Home where everyone is welcome.
A private family burial service will be at Ganado Protestant Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have offered prayers, love, and friendship to Sandra.
Services are entrusted to the Todish family of Slavik & Ganado Funeral Homes.
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