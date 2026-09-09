Law enforcement officials make 32 weekly arrests
September 09, 2026
Law enforcement officials make 32 weekly arrests
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 32 arrests between Monday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 30. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 24
Bryan Adam Anguiano, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office (CCSO) for detainer and on a warrant possession of controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than one gram.
Antonio Ernesto Chavez, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than one gram and on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Frederick Shawn Dworaczyk, 61, Seadrift, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) on a warrant for forgery financial instrument.
Felipe Gonzales Jr., 64, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for use of cell phone while operating motor vehicle and person arrested to be taken before magistrate.
Michael Richard McDonald, 49, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-assault with a weapon.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Will Cody Helms, 26, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department, on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Jacob Ryan Licerio, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, surrender of bail on violation of probation-assault causes bodily injury, and surrender of bond- bail jumping-failure to appear.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Jacob Loyd Cady, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for obstructing highway passageway.
Gerry Dewayne Glover Sr., 38, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for assault of pregnant person, two counts of assault causing bodily injury and on warrants for driving while license invalid/suspended, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jacob Adam Holland, 35, San Antonio, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for violation of probation-possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Robert Lynn Mayo, 48, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on warrants for defective turn signal lamps, driving on improved shoulder, no drivers license or when unlicensed not CDL, speeding greater than 10% above the posted limit 93/70, driving while license invalid, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jose Rodriguez Montenegro, 64, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts of harassment.
Jimmy Noel Morin, 28, Placedo, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
David Stewart, 46, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Ramiro Rodriguez Jr., 34, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Bryan Vargas, 24, Mission, arrested by PLPD on warrants for unauthorized glass coating material, violate promise to appear, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Friday, Aug. 28
Felice Christine Gabriel Cano, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for violation of probation-assault causing bodily injury and violation of probation-driving while intoxicated.
John David Galindo, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Erick Garcia Sr., 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Esai Gonzales, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Victoria Ann Hall, 19, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-fleeing police officer.
Keith Atley Jacoway, 53, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-driving while intoxicated third or more.
Mauricio Juarez, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater or equal to $200 and Victoria hold.
Madison Nicole Kallus, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Roel Lopez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for harassment.
Paul Anthony Solis Jr., 28, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation-burglary of building.
Brittany Gayle Wagner, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Grady Moss Newton, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance penalty group 1 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams, possession of a dangerous drug, parole hold, and on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
George Anthony Perez Jr., 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
Ryan Hunter Tilly, 23, El Campo, arrested by PLPD for reckless driving.
Christopher Lynn Williams, 36, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Matthew Ray Garcia, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
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