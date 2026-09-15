TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - SCOOTER HENKE (1947-2022)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - SCOOTER HENKE (1947-2022)
Some people are remembered for the titles they held or the accomplishments listed beside their names. Others are remembered for something much more personal—the way they showed up for their family, their community, and the things they believed in. Melvin John “Scooter” Henke was one of those people. He grew into a champion rodeo cowboy, farmer and rancher, businessman, school board member, husband, father, and grandfather. Scooter’s life was deeply rooted in Calhoun County. Whether he was working the land, transporting cattle north to Kansas, coaching his children from the sidelines, or casting a careful vote on the school board, Scooter approached life with determination, independence, and a strong sense of responsibility. His story is ultimately not just about what he accomplished, but about the people he influenced and the legacy he left behind.
Melvin John Henke was born on October 10, 1947 in El Campo, Texas to Edward and Nonie Ruth Melbourn Henke. At birth, he was rather small. His parents didn’t want to buy a bassinet since he would soon outgrow it. Instead, they made him a sleeping space by adding padding to an apple box. When placed in the box Melvin would scoot around which made his father happy he was already so active. He called his son “Our Little Scooter.” The nickname stuck and Melvin became Scooter from then on.
By the 1950 census, the family had moved to Calhoun County where two year old Scooter appears for the first time. He is the youngest child with older sister Evelyn age 13 and older brother Artie age 7. His father worked in farming on a farm he owned while his mother was keeping house.
Scooter attended schools in Port Lavaca and was an officer in Future Farmers of America while a student at Calhoun High School. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1966.
In July 1964, Scooter was named all-around high point winner at the first annual Refugio County Youth Rodeo where he was awarded a yearling quarter horse colt. On August 15, 1964, Scooter was named all-around cowboy at the Fifteenth Annual Calhoun County Youth Rodeo. He placed in the ribbon roper/ribbon runner and bull riding categories. Scooter participated and placed in several categories in the Victoria County Youth Rodeo in August 1965. In October 1965, Scooter was named all-around cowboy at the Bee County Youth rodeo where he was awarded a quarter horse colt and placed first in steerdogging. Scooter won another quarter horse colt when he won the all-around prize in August 1966 at the Victoria County Youth Rodeo. Many years later, the 68th annual Calhoun County Youth Rodeo would be dedicated to him.
On December 18, 1971, Scooter married Sandra Kay Kaspar of Ganado at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado. Sandra had attended Wharton County Junior College and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Sam Houston State University. She was teaching at Ganado ISD. Scooter had attended Wharton County Junior College and Sam Houston State University, but was self-employed as a rice farmer and rancher. They would live in Port Lavaca and Sandra would work for Calhoun County ISD. Their son Ronnie was born on September 19, 1974 and daughter Shelly on May 24, 1976.
Scooter was very involved in his kid’s rodeo and athletic activities. Ronnie remembers his dad coaching him from his T-ball team Meza Brick Layers to his Little League Guarantee Shoe Store team. He spent countless hours strategizing drafts, positions, and batting lineups with friend Mike Grantland. Whether it was football or basketball, Scooter went to every event from the time Ronnie was in 7th grade. He even sat in the hot sun at all day track meets. Scooter believed that daughter Shelly was the best athlete in the family until his granddaughters came along. He then became a devoted spectator at sporting events cheering on his grandchildren.
In May of 1991, Scooter was elected to the Calhoun County ISD School Board. He was known for his fiscally conservative votes while on the board. In September of 1993, he was among the four board members who voted against a $.05 increase in taxes. The proposed increase was designed to help with the $300,000 deficit and would be the first time in eight years that the tax rate had not been increased. In October of 1997, Scooter was the only board member to vote against a $10.5 million spending package that would fund multiple projects around the district. He voted against the plan because he felt it was more important to save the funds for use in the future.
When rodeo didn’t pan out as a lucrative career, Scooter became a rice farmer. When rice farming started to change, he focused on raising cattle and formed TexKan Farms, Inc. Through this business, he transported South Texas cattle to the Flint Hills of Kansas. He loved Kansas and took many road trips with family members that were memorable for the car sickness his rhythmic driving produced. After his death, his family, including son, son-in-law and grandchildren, prepped the last shipment of cattle for their trip north just like Scooter taught them.
On March 30, 2022, Scooter passed away after a battle with cancer. His service was held at Alamo Heights Baptist Church where he was a member. He was buried at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Melvin John “Scooter” Henke spent his life doing what he knew best—working hard, standing by his family, serving his community, and never being afraid to make his own decisions. From the young cowboy collecting all-around championships and quarter horse colts to the farmer and rancher building a successful cattle business, his life reflected the values of determination, independence, and perseverance.
But perhaps Scooter’s greatest legacy was found not in rodeo trophies, cattle shipments, or school board votes, but in the lessons he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was present for their games, coached them, supported their pursuits, and shared with them the knowledge he had gained throughout his life. Even after his death, his family continued preparing cattle for shipment to Kansas, following the same methods Scooter had taught them—a fitting reminder that his influence did not end with him.
Researched and written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
The Victoria Advocate
Corpus Christi Caller Times
Calhoun High School Yearbooks
Stories from Sandra Henke, Ronnie Henke, and Shelly Henke Russell
Eulogy by Ross Russell
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