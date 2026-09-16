Avril Frederick Sassman
September 16, 2026
Avril Frederick Sassman
Avril Frederick Sassman, 94, of Victoria passed away peacefully on August 26, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.
Avril was born in Victoria on February 12, 1932, to James Frederick "Henry" Sassman and Stella Glenn Sassman. He grew up in Victoria on Lone Tree Rd. His parents were both from Austin and he spent a lot of time on his grandparents' farms in the Austin area while growing up. He also spent many days at Magnolia Beach where his family had a bay house. There is even an "Avril St" named after him. In 1943, his mother purchased Victoria Typewriter Co. while his father was in Europe during WWII. After his father came home from the war, the business also became an office supply business. He was going to Mitchell School at this time and he would go to their store after school and deliver office supplies on his bicycle to businesses in the area.
After he graduated from Patti Welder High School, he first went to Victoria College and then on to Texas A&M. He was accepted and prepared to go to the University of Texas, like his father, but at the last minute broke with family tradition and went to College Station to become a Texas Aggie. There was always a lot of fun teasing between him and his Austin family. He was the lone Aggie amongst a family full of Longhorns, but was so proud to be an Aggie until the day he died. He loved Aggie football.
After graduation from A&M in 1955, he went into the Army where he was stationed in at Fort Knox, KY and Germany. After the service, he made his home back in Victoria. By this time he was married to Betty Brooks and had one child, followed by two more children. He then went into the family business with his parents. In 1965, he moved his family to Port Lavaca to run the second office supply business his family opened. In 1970, his father passed away. His mother and he then merged the two businesses together and he went back to Victoria. In 1981 he married Linda Haggard. After decades in the office supply and machines business, he sold the remaining part of the business. At 58, he decided to get a teaching certificate and teach for a while. He loved teaching. Most of those years were as a substitute. At 75, he moved back to Port Lavaca and was a substitute teacher at the middle school and high school until he was 87 years old.
He was a very proud father and grandfather. He was especially proud that all three of his grandchildren went to Texas A&M. He was able to be there for all 3 when they walked the stage at Reed Arena. It was such a special time for him. (Dylan 2015, Brooke 2017, Tyler 2018)
He was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church in Victoria, Bryan, and Port Lavaca. A kind and humble Christian who truly lived his faith. He was dedicated to Bible study and worship all his life.
He truly loved being with people. Whether it be friends, family, students or strangers he was always ready to visit and tell a story. He was an enthusiastic student of history and a wealth of knowledge. He continued taking courses at Victoria College up into old age.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Stella Sassman; wife, Linda Sassman.
He is survived by his son, Steve Sassman of Port Lavaca; daughter Nancy Salter (Craig) of Victoria; son David Sassman (Joan) of Port Lavaca. His grandchildren Dylan Sassman (Danielle) of Rockport, Brooke Neskora (Ross) of Cypress, and Tyler Salter (Erika) of New Braunfels. Great–grandchildren Claire Neskora, Wyatt Sassman, and Jackson Salter. Also survived by Betty Denham, first wife and mother of his children, with who he became close friends with again later in life.
Services to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aggie Baptist Student Ministry (aggiebsm.org) or Texas Baptist Encampment at Palacios (texasbaptistencampment.org).
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