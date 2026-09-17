CCISD Board postpones grievance hearings after concerns raised over meeting notice
Brandy Boriskie speaks during public comment at a Calhoun County ISD meeting Sept. 16. Boriskie questioned the meeting notice and said several grievances were incorrectly identified by level on the posted agenda. PHOTO BY CJ VETTER
Questions over the formation of a grievance committee and the posted meeting notice lead trustees to postpone grievance hearings.
The Calhoun County Independent School District Board of Trustees postponed scheduled grievance hearings Sept. 16 after several members of the public questioned whether the meeting had been properly posted.
The agenda for the Sept. 16 meeting was posted Sept. 10 and identified the gathering as a “Special Committee Meeting” and “Special Meeting of Board Committee” to hear grievances under Texas Education Code 26A.001(d).
Later that evening, during a 6:30 p.m. board meeting, a motion concerning the formation of a grievance committee died for lack of a second. The Sept. 16 committee meeting notice was not subsequently changed to identify the gathering as a meeting of the full Board of Trustees.
Based on the wording of the agenda and questions surrounding the formation of the grievance committee, parents and members of the public questioned whether the Board could proceed with the hearings under the posted notice.
“My concern today is whether this meeting was properly noticed under the Texas Open Meetings Act. The notice identifies this as a special committee meeting, and a special meeting of Board committee. It does not identify this as a meeting of the full CCISD Board of Trustees or state a quorum of the Board may attend,” Port Lavaca Wave Publisher Schelly Bartels said. “Which governmental body is actually meeting today, the Board or a Board committee? And where is the public notice and board action that authorizes that body to conduct grievance hearings?”
Texas Attorney General Opinion GA-0957 states that when a quorum of a governmental body attends a committee meeting and deliberates about public business or public policy under the body's supervision or control, the committee meeting constitutes a meeting of the governmental body. The opinion also states that a court would likely find a committee meeting notice sufficient if it indicates that a quorum of the full governmental body may attend, provided the other requirements of the Open Meetings Act are met.
“If the full Board is participating today, I question whether the public received proper notice that the Board, rather than a committee, would be meeting and deliberating,” Bartels said. “There’s also a separate question about the committee’s authority. CCISD’s BDB Local states that formation of a board committee shall be by board action. At the Sept. 10 meeting the proposed action concerning the grievance committee did not receive a second and no board action was taken. So, I ask two questions: if this is a board committee, what board action formed it and delegated grievance authority to it? If this is the full Board, where was the public notified that the full Board would be meeting? If those questions cannot be resolved before these hearings begin, then I believe each member of this Board has an obligation to consider whether it is legal and proper to proceed.”
Lauren Griffith, who was also scheduled to have a grievance heard later in the meeting, also spoke during public comment and questioned the meeting notice. Griffith also said not everyone scheduled for a grievance hearing had been properly notified.
“These errors created an agenda that was factually inaccurate, procedurally flawed, and misleading to the public. Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, public notice must accurately describe the subject matter of a meeting,” Griffith said. “During public comments, multiple parents and community members objected to the improper posting, the rushed scheduling of 10‑minute grievance slots, and the fact that not all grievants were notified of the hearing. These concerns reflect a broader pattern of governance issues that have eroded trust throughout the community.”
Brandy Boriskie, whose grievance had been scheduled to be heard that night, also spoke against the agenda and questioned whether the meeting was between the Board or as a committee meeting. She also highlighted issues with the grievance hearings that were posted in the agenda saying several grievances were listed at the wrong level. Boriskie also asked that her grievance be heard in open session under Texas Education Code 26A.001. Several grievances on the agenda were identified as Level I FNG or GF grievances, while another grievance was specifically identified as a Level III FNG grievance.
“The agenda also identifies these matters as level one grievances. These grievances are being presented as a level three grievance, not as initial level one proceedings. The public notice should accurately describe what is taking place, a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to hear level three grievances. These are not minor wording errors,” Boriskie said. “The district’s continued lack of transparency has only deepened these concerns. Even responses to public information requests have not been as complete or forthcoming as the public deserves.”
Tammy Rigamonti, whose grievance was also scheduled to be heard that night, called for the meeting to be adjourned, citing concerns about how the meeting and grievances were identified on the agenda.
“These problems should have been identified and corrected before tonight. Proceeding under this defective notice raises a serious concern under the Texas Open Meetings Act, district policy and basic due process requirements,” Rigamonti said. “I respectfully request that a trustee make a motion to adjourn this meeting immediately.”
The Board entered closed session under Texas Government Code 551.071 to consult with its attorney regarding the grievance proceedings. The Board remained in closed session for approximately an hour.
Upon returning to open session, Board President Bill Shrader said trustees had consulted with legal counsel, who advised them that the meeting notice was proper under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
A motion was made to postpone the meeting by board member Dana Dworaczyk and seconded by board member Vinson Philips, which was approved by the Board
Following the meeting, Shrader stated the meeting was legal “based upon the agenda” and added that “the committee could be three people or could be seven people.” Shrader also said the decision to postpone the hearings “was based upon community concerns and trying to develop, redevelop community relations.”
Shrader said the formation of a grievance committee would be discussed at the Board’s next meeting Sept. 21.
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