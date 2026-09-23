Maria Gonzalez
September 23, 2026
Maria Gonzalez
Maria Gloria Gonzalez, 78, passed away on September 12, 2026, in Victoria, TX. Maria was born on July 02,1948 in Kingsville, TX to parents Benito and Santos Munoz Gonzalez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Joe Ragusin, and her brother Benito Gonzalez Jr.
Maria is survived by her son Michael Ragusin, sisters Noelia Monk (Neiland) of Hallettsville, TX, Elva Vela (Ovidio) of Sweeny, TX. Her brothers Abel Gonzalez (Roma Anita) of Helotes, TX, Chris Gonzalez (Dr. Gloria), Horacio Gonzalez (Kandis) of Victoria, TX, Hector Gonzalez (Annie) of Pflugerville, TX. She is also survived by 7 beloved grandchildren and fifteen great–grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home on Wednesday September 30, 2026, beginning at 9am with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10am and Liturgy of the Word to follow. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery
Serving as Pallbearers will be Michael Ragusin, Michael Ragusin, Jr., Joe Ragusin III, Victoria Ragusin, Travis Nilsen, and Keith Hicks.
Funeral arrangements were trusted to Angel Lucy's Funeral Home–Port Lavaca, 827 W. Austin Street Port Lavaca, TX 77979, (361)552–2300.
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