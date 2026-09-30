Local law enforcement makes 25 arrests
September 30, 2026
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 25 arrests between Monday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 27. They are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 21
Princeton George Ford, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annually and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Logan Morland Whitaker, 24, Long Mott, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for sentenced aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury.
Eric James Ybarra, 18, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for sentenced aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
No arrests reported.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Jacob Loyd Cady, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Angela Elizabeth Contreras, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Sarah Independence Dziuzynski, 47, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Reynaldo Garcia, 46, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than one gram.
Juan Manuel Morales Jr., 43, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Damion Ray Valadez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Ruben Dominguez Jr., 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Jason Alan Gulling, 43, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for sale/distribute/display harmful material to a minor.
Keisha Ann Lloyd, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than one gram.
Andres Luis Olachia, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Doug Wilton Parham, 52, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for possession of undersized drum and failure to appear.
Eneldo Pina-Cancino, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Thomas Moe Ro, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Friday, Sept. 25
Victoria Alisha JacobsMeyer, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Sergio Carlos Padron, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Kevin Perez, 18, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Ernest Keith Anderson, 56, New Braunfels, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Storm Casares, 29, Victoria, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife for three counts of violate bond/protective order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evan Wyatt Deleon, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Curtiss Junior Wences, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for bond forfeiture- driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Erica Marie Esquivel, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Taylor Scott Lee, 30, Yoakum, arrested by PLPD for resist arrest, search, or transport, driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury to family member, and terroristic threat of family/household.
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