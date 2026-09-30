Forest Harvey Canion
September 30, 2026
Forest Harvey Canion
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Forest Harvey Canion on September 20, 2026, at the age of 75, born on February 9, 1951, in Port Lavaca, Texas. He was the third child of William Harvey Canion and Ruby Virginia Priddy Canion. He grew up in Port Lavaca, Texas, where he was living at the time of his death. He is preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating from Calhoun County High School in 1969, Forest attended Texas A&Mâ€”Victoria, then San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas.
Upon returning to Port Lavaca in 1984, he built the second Estelle, our father's commercial fishing boat. He also established Marine Services providing fiberglass repair. In 1989 he began designing and building custom boats with quality products and excellent workmanship. His next shallow water boat, the Flatlander 21, was known for its superb handling capabilities in shallow water. The Chiquita 14 possessed excellent maneuverability in ankle–deep water.
The company became Freedom Boats USA when the Freedom Patriot 18 was put on the market. It was then followed by Freedom Warrior 23 CAT.
Forest and Nancy were members of the Salem Lutheran Church of Port Lavaca. Forest is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Port Lavaca; his sister Beulah and her husband, Jerry Thompson of Port Neches, Texas; Sister Margie and her husband, Dale Albrecht of Austin, Texas, as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia St., October 3, at 11:00 AM. Immediately following the service will be a brief fellowship.
Services entrusted to De Leon Mortuary Service 361–578–4646.
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