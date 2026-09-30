Julia A. Riser Edwards
September 30, 2026
Julia A. Riser Edwards
Julia A. Riser Edwards, 91, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2026. She was born October 2, 1934, in Long Mott, Texas, to Ralph Ransom Riser, Jr. and Thelma Gladney Riser.
During segregation, Julia attended Alice O. Wilkins School in Port Lavaca and F.W. Gross School in Victoria before transferring to Stevens–Mayo School in Hallettsville, where she graduated in 1951 at the age of 16.
Following high school, Julia continued her education at St. Philip's Junior College, a historically Black institution in San Antonio. She later graduated from Champ Traylor Memorial Vocational Nursing School in Port Lavaca, where she prepared for a career dedicated to caring for others.
Julia's 25 years of devoted service as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Champ Traylor Hospital represented far more than a careerâ€”it was a lifetime of compassion, healing, and service. Through her work, she touched countless lives and made a lasting impact on the Port Lavaca community.
Julia was a faithful member of Pilgrims Christian Church and was actively involved with Calhoun Citizens In Action. Through both organizations, she contributed to and supported important community milestones and events. Her commitment to her faith, family, and community was evident in the way she lived her life.
A passionate Texas sports fan, Julia proudly cheered for the Houston Astros and Houston Texans. She enjoyed the excitement of the games and the camaraderie that came with being a devoted fan.
Julia will be remembered for her loving spirit, dedication to family, commitment to her community, and the many lives she touched through her years of service.
She is survived by her sons, Jackie L. Riser of Port Lavaca, Jerome L. Riser (LaDonya) of Cross Roads, Timothy W. Riser (Pamela) of Stafford, Steffon C. Riser (Carol) of Knoxville, TN; sister, Wanda Adada of Victoria; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great–grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Edwards; parents; sisters, Pearlie Joyce Williams, Doris Harris, Carolyn Mallory, Leotha Jean Hammons, and Marsha Ford; brothers, Joe Louis Riser, Julius Gladney, Ransom Riser III; and one grandson, Kevin Riser.
Her life was a testament to perseverance, faith, compassion, and service. Julia leaves behind a legacy that will continue through her family, friends, former patients, church family, and the Port Lavaca community she served so faithfully.
"Well done, good and faithful servant."
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Rev. James Fowler officiating and Pastor Ronald Simple delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Chris Riser, Jay Riser, Jaren Riser, Adrian Riser, Tyon Riser, Roylain Oliver II. Honorary Pallbearers Andre Riser, Corey Riser, Chad Carraway, Tony Harris, Lester Hammons, Troy Hammons, Quincy Lockett, Charles Gladney, Curtis Gladney.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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