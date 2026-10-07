Barbara Jean Whatley
October 07, 2026
Barbara Jean Whatley
Barbara Jean Whatley, 84, of Port Lavaca passed away September 27, 2026. She was born January 4, 1942 in Port Lavaca to Lester D. and Etta M. "Jackie" Priddy. Barbara was a homemaker and a Baptist. She adored her family and they all knew, it's not "if or when" — it's "now", LOL. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Steven Whatley (Debra); sister, Mary Gail Lee (Les); brothers, Wayne Priddy (Debbie), Alton Priddy; 1 granddaughter, Christa Whatley Baker (Milford); and 7 great–grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Whatley Jr.; parents; son, RW Whatley III; granddaughter, Ashley Whatley; and sister–in–law, Judy Priddy.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be determined at a later date at the Whatley Homeplace.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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