One dead after shooting at Chocolate Bayou boat ramp
Israel Sanchez
One man is dead following a shooting Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Chocolate Bayou Public Boat Ramp.
According to Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:40 p.m. reporting a shooting at the boat ramp. Deputies and Calhoun County EMS responded and found the victim injured at the scene. First responders provided medical treatment before the victim was transported by medical helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
The victim died from his injuries during transport and was later pronounced dead in San Antonio, Vickery said.
“The subject was life flighted out but did not make it,” Vickery said.
Port Lavaca Police Department arrested Israel Sanchez, 46, of Port Lavaca, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Sanchez was charged with murder and booked into the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center. No bond had been set as of press time.
CCSO has not released additional details about the victim.
Vickery said CCSO personnel are working with the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, Port Lavaca Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun County commissioners as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact CCSO at 361-553-4646.
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