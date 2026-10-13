TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - MICHAEL MCGUIRE (1938-2025)
October 13, 2026
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - MICHAEL MCGUIRE (1938-2025)
A valedictorian at Texas A&M, a doctoral graduate of Princeton University, a successful international businessman, and a dedicated servant of his church and community—Michael Linden “Mike” McGuire wore many hats throughout his life. But the measure of a man cannot be found solely in the degrees he earned, the business he built, or the organizations he served. For Mike, the greatest accomplishments were found in the people he loved, the young minds he encouraged, and the faith that guided his every step. Though his career carried him from Texas to New Jersey and Oklahoma before bringing him back home, it was in Port Lavaca that he left a lasting mark through his commitment to education, civic service, and the next generation. Above all, Mike’s story is one of a brilliant mind guided by a generous heart, a devoted husband who stood beside his wife through life’s hardest seasons, and a man whose greatest ambition was to live a life of service to God and others.
Michael Linden McGuire was born in Bryan, Texas on September 18, 1938 to John Gilbert and Nona Harshbarger McGuire. Mike appears on the 1940 census with his parents as their only child as their first child, a daughter, was stillborn on August 27, 1936. The census lists John McGuire as a college professor as he taught engineering at Texas A&M. By the 1950 census, the family had grown to include son David born in 1941 and daughter Linda born in 1943. Mike attended A&M Consolidated High School where he graduated with honors in 1956. Next he graduated from Texas A&M University as Valedictorian in his class of 1960 with a Chemical Engineering degree.
On July 10, 1959, Mike married Marilyn Mick in Freeport, Texas. They had met at church while Marilyn was still in high school. They welcomed their first son Michael Lynn in 1960. The family moved to Princeton, NJ where Mike earned a PHD in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University, once again graduating at the top of his class. While in New Jersey, Mike and Marylun welcomed son David in 1963. After graduation, Mike taught Chemical Engineering at Oklahoma University. Son Chris was born in Oklahoma in 1965.
The family moved back to Texas, eventually settling in the Houston area where Mike grew a successful international software engineering business over many decades with his business partner, Frank B. Canfield. After retiring, Mike became active in the Port Lavaca community, giving generously of his time and expertise to improve the education system among other areas of civic life.
Mike was instrumental in bringing together local businesses and educators in support of the Texas Scholars - High School & Beyond program at Calhoun High School and was highly involved in PIE - Partners in Education with Calhoun County ISD. He was a decades-long member of the Port Lavaca Rotary, and a long-standing member of the City of Port Lavaca Ports & Harbor, Port Commission Board. Mike was a member of the Port Lavaca Church of Christ focusing his personal ministry on leading and teaching at the church and most importantly to him, mentoring its youth.
Mike and Marylin truly embodied the vows they took in 1959 to love each other in sickness and in health. They travelled the world together, building Mike's business into a thriving enterprise and tirelessly supported each other through multiple illnesses. Beyond family, Mike had an enduring love of Texas A&M University, travel, spicy food, fishing and most of all, God and the church community at the Port Lavaca Church of Christ.
Michael McGuire passed away on July 8, 2025 after a short illness. He was buried in Six Mile Cemetery.
In the end, Michael Linden McGuire’s legacy was about far more than academic distinction or professional success. It was found in the students whose futures he helped shape, the young people he mentored through his church, the community he strengthened through years of service, and the family who remained at the center of his life. Mike spent decades building a successful business, but he also understood the importance of investing in something no business could measure: the lives of others. His enduring partnership with Marilyn, their shared adventures around the world, and their unwavering support for one another through illness reflected a love that deepened over more than six decades together. Above all, Mike’s faith shaped the way he lived, served, and loved. When he passed away on July 8, 2025, he left behind more than memories of a remarkable career and a lifetime of accomplishments. He left a legacy of generosity, devotion, and quiet leadership—a reminder that true success is not simply what we achieve for ourselves, but what we give to others along the way.
Researched and complied by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
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