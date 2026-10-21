Paul Joseph Michalik
October 21, 2026
Paul Joseph Michalik
Paul Joseph Michalik
January 19, 1932 — September 4, 2026
Paul Joseph Michalik, 94, passed away into the arms of our Lord on September 4, 2026. He was born January 19, 1932, into a large farming family in Palacios, Texas.
Paul and his beloved wife, Vickie, were blessed with three children.
A Korean War veteran, Paul served in the U.S. Army in Heidelberg, Germany, and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from Alcoa and was a member of United Steel Workers Local 4370.
Paul was deeply committed to his community. He was a founding member and fire chief of the Olivia–Port Alto Volunteer Fire Department, where for many years he and Vickie ran the serving line at the annual fundraiser barbecues. He served ten years on the board of Memorial Medical Center and was an election official for Precinct 19. A member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Point Comfort, he served on its board and was a Fourth–Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Calhoun County Cattlemen's Association and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
He loved the outdoors, cattle ranching, family camping trips and fishing with friends. He and Vickie treasured their Czech heritage, its food and polka dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Aurelia Michalik; his son, Paul David Michalik; his brother, James Michalik; and his sisters, Dorothy George and Jane Tedder.
He is survived by his wife and ranching partner of 73 years, Vickie; daughter Debbie Stransky (Anthony); son Alan Michalik (Tava); grandchildren Laura Shepherd (David), Kevin Stransky (Julia) and Dr. Jordyn Michalik (Dr. Vincent Provasek); great–grandchildren Ana, Lucas, Ryan, Dylan and Grant; brothers John (Sylvia), Edward (Elaine), Raymond (Peggy), Charles (Diane) and Frank (Evelyn) Michalik; sisters Agnes Winans and Lucy Henderson; sister–in–law Kathy Michalik; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to his faithful friend, fishing buddy and fellow Knight, Ronald Crain, who brought him Holy Communion and called him daily in recent years, and to the Olivia–Port Alto Volunteer Fire Department, the Olivia–Port Alto community and the Knights of Columbus for their support.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, immediately followed by the Funeral Mass with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Reception details will be announced at the service. Interment will be private.
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