TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - RALPH CORMIER (1937-2023)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - RALPH CORMIER (1937-2023)
Some people leave their mark on a community through their accomplishments and leadership. Others are remembered for something more personal: the difference they make in the lives of those around them. Ralph Cormier devoted more than four decades to education in Calhoun County, where his work as a teacher and counselor shaped the futures of countless students. Guided by his Catholic faith and a generous spirit, he also gave his time and talents to community organizations, youth programs, and his church. His legacy is found not only in his years of service, but in the lasting relationships he built and the lives that were changed by his dedication.
Ralph Anthony Cormier Jr. was born August 22, 1937 in Beaumont, Texas to Semonia Buchanan Cormier and Ralph Joseph Cormier. The family appears in the 1950 Federal Census still living in Beaumont. His father Ralph was working as a porter for an oil refinery while mom Semonia was keeping house. Both of his parents listed their state of birth as Louisiana. Ralph Jr was 12 years old at the time and had a younger sister named Gayle who was one. Both children were born in Texas.
After graduating from Blessed Sacrament High School in Beaumont in 1956, Ralph served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He attended Prairie View A&M University where he received both his bachelor and master degrees. He later completed some post graduate work at the University of Texas at Austin. It was in graduate school that he met his future wife Minnie Belle Lane. On May 28, 1966, Ralph married Minnie in Edna, TX. The couple would have four children: sons Troy born in 1967, Lee born in 1969, Mark born in 1970, and daughter Semonia born in 1974, named after her paternal grandmother.
In his early career, Ralph worked as a teacher in Buffalo ISD. He went on to Goliad ISD where he worked as a teacher and then a Vocation Adjustment Coordinator. He was also named to the District ARD Committee by the school board in September 1974 to help serve and place special education students into appropriate educational settings. During his time in Goliad, he was active with the Student Council and was awarded a plaque of appreciation in 1975. While employed at GISD, Ralph served in leadership roles in the Goliad chapter of the Texas State Teacher’s Association.
In 1976 Ralph and family moved to Port Lavaca and he went to work for Calhoun County ISD. Ralph was hired to be a teacher, but became a Special Education Counselor the next year. Over the years, many children were helped by Ralph. One former student remembered how Ralph helped her through the loss of her mom when she was in the 8th grade. “ He continued to check on me in high school and even helped me get my first job as a teacher.” A parent remembered how the life of her dyslexic, autistic son was transformed by working with Ralph Cormier. Her son went on to college and developed a career which would have been impossible without the work that Ralph did with him. Ralph retired from Calhoun County Independent School District as a school counselor after 40 plus years of service. Many of his students still come to Minnie and tell her how Ralph changed their lives.
In addition to his work with CCISD, Ralph worked part-time with youth through the Juvenile Probation Department. He also worked with clients at The Charter Counseling Center of Victoria. After retirement, he served as volunteer school counselor with Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School. In 2016, he received the Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for his outstanding contribution to the advances of Catholic education. Ralph had a deep love for his Catholic faith. In addition to being a devoted member of Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was awarded the Pontifical Papal Award for exemplary personal service and leadership in his Parish and wider community.
Throughout the years, he was a part of numerous organizations in the community. Ralph was elected as a director for the Calhoun County Chapter of the American Heart Association in 1977. He was elected to the Port Lavaca City Planning Board in April 1985 for a two year term. In 1986, Ralph was a director with the Calhoun County Youth Development Alliance helping to create opportunities for young people in Port Lavaca. Ralph was a philanthropist who exhibited exceptional leadership and service that made a transformative impact on students and citizens of Calhoun County.
Ralph was an avid runner. He took 1st place overall in a two mile race in May 1981 with a time of 12:38. He ran his first marathon, the Houston Tenneco Marathon, in 1982. In May of 1982, he took 2nd place in his age bracket for running 8.25 miles in a fun run benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. By 1984, his name was appearing in The Victoria Advocate as a coordinator of an upcoming Four Mile run. He also loved to cook. Not only did he cook for his family and friends, but for different organizations. One time Ralph was asked to cook for an event on the same day he had scheduled a planned vacation. Without hesitation, he canceled the vacation and donated a great meal for the event. He never got to go on that vacation, but he was so grateful to be able to make others happy at the event. He had many hobbies including traveling, writing songs and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Houston Astros. He had a zest for life and a deep passion for helping others.
Ralph passed away on June 14, 2023, and was laid to rest in Port Lavaca Cemetery following a rosary and Mass at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. His favorite saying, “It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness,” captures the spirit by which he lived. He chose optimism over discouragement and compassion over indifference, leaving behind a legacy that continues through the students he influenced, the family he loved, and the community he served. Though he is deeply missed, the light of his life endures in the many people who will never forget him.
Researched and written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
The Victoria Advocate Sept 12, 1974
The Victoria Advocate June 3, 1975
The Victoria Advocate July 23, 1977
The Victoria Advocate May 24, 1981
The Victoria Advocate July 24, 1984
The Victoria Advocate April 24, 1985
The Victoria Advocate August 5, 1986
Remembrances from Minnie Cormier
Comments posted on Ralph Cormier’s obituary online dignitymemorial.com
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