TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JASPER ALFRED CUELLAR, SR (1919-1999)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JASPER ALFRED CUELLAR, SR (1919-1999)
The true strength of a town or community are the people who live and work within it. A community needs those who work, celebrate, worship, and help friends, and neighbors. Having lived in both big cities and in small towns, I personally, would pick a small town over a big city hands-down. There is something comforting about living in a place where you know the people you pass in the store or see at another table when you are eating out. Where you know officials, business owners, the people who check out your groceries, take your order, or help you by servicing your car. There is something secure in knowing who is there to help you when you are in need, those that you can count on and trust, it takes us all. Jasper Cuellar was one of those friends, neighbors, and local businessmen that could be counted on by the citizens of this county.
On a ranch in Mission Valley that sits on the Guadalupe River, in a two-story home that still stands today, in a spot behind the family piano, Jasper Alfred Cuellar was born. The date was December 14, 1919. Jasper was the first-born child of father, Cosme Cuellar and mother, Louise de Leon. The home belonged to his maternal grandmother, Salome de Leon, and it was his grandmother who delivered him that night at the ranch. Jasper was born a 5th generation decedent of Don Martin de Leon and Dona Patricia de Leon de la Garza, founders of the De Leon Colony and the City of Victoria. Jasper had a younger brother Leon Cosme, and the boys both grew up and worked on their grandmother’s farm. Their mother Louise re-married Frank Villafranca and brought 4 other siblings, Renaldo “Frank” and Louis Eloy, Mary Elizabeth “Chobie” Stringham, and Mary Louise “Bessie” Peterson to the family. The de Leon family of Victoria was exceptionally large, and the family was a close one. Jasper grew up with strong foundations of family, friends, neighbors and contributing to the betterment of one’s community. He lived his life in the manner he was taught.
In August of 1941, Jasper joined the U.S. Navy, where he was trained as an Aviation Metalsmith 2nd Class. While stationed in Chicago, Illinois he met a hometown girl with dimples that graced her cheeks when she smiled, her name was Dorothy Marie Ewers. One night, while they were dancing, Pearl Harbor was being attacked. Ironically when it was announced at the USO, they were dancing to the song, “I don’t want to set the world on fire.” That was a story that he told often, as did Dorothy. In 1943, the couple traveled to Victoria, Texas, and on February 22nd of that year the two were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The church was originally founded in 1824 by his family’s patriarch, Don Martin de Leon who named it, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as one of his first acts in his colony. The church was re-established in 1840 making it the second-oldest Catholic parishes in the State of Texas, and the first canonically established in the Republic of Texas. The couple had a daughter Virginia who was born in 1944 in Texas, and after being discharged in 1945, the couple moved and settled in Chicago.
While in Chicago Jasper worked as a stationary engineer and a foreman in the ice and fuel industry. The family grew with the births of son, William Leon, and 2 daughters, Margaret “Peggy,” and Janet while in Chicago. In 1950 Jasper, Dorothy, and their four children moved back to Texas and the family made their permanent home in Port Lavaca.
In July he opened his own business, Port Body & Paint Shop on the corner of Virginia and Live Oak streets. Two years later he moved the shop to Commerce Street, where Davilla’s Shoe Shop building now stands. He also owned a grocery store in Greenlake from 1953-1954. In 1957 he moved his body shop once again to Virginia Street next to the Depot. On July 1,1961 the shop was relocated for the final time to Hwy. 35, and the name was changed to Jasper’s Auto and Truck Parts. Only two months later, on September 11th, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Texas Gulf aimed its eye directly at Port O’Connor and Calhoun County. Jasper’s shop was torn apart by Hurricane Carla as were many of the buildings and homes in the county. Jasper had to rebuild. In 1971 a fire consumed most of his inventory and it was once again rebuilt for the last time. In 1995 Jasper closed the doors to his business and retired. In the 45 years of business many people in the county and surrounding places brought their cars and trucks to Jasper’s. There are many stories told by others about how they needed repairs or parts for their automobiles and Jasper would always be fair and honest with them. There were also times when a family would have their car breakdown but could not afford to fix it leaving them in a tight spot. Jasper would always get them running again and let them pay little by little and at times he would take in something in trade like fruit, livestock, and other things that he and his family could use.
By 1962 Jasper and Dorothy had a family of 8 children. The last 4 were Jackie, Jasper “Jay” Jr., Loretta, and Chris. It took a lot to feed, clothe, and provide for his family, and it took everyone in the family working together to meet those demands. All the Cuellar kids worked at home, at the shop, or at another local business when they reached the age that they could. Both Dorothy and Jasper worked outside the home and Sunday was the only day that the shop was closed; unless someone needed something and, in that case, he would go out to the shop and help that person. They attended mass every week and made sure that their children were raised to know Jesus. They raised them to have a love, respect, and be family, to friends, and to each other.
Community was important to Jasper, and he did not pass up an opportunity to lend himself to a worthy cause. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus beginning in 1950 when he moved the family to Port Lavaca. While serving in the office of Deputy Grand Knight, he played a big part in raising funds for the KC Hall, as well as organizing a local chapter of Marines Toys for Tots program which help supply toys, clothes, and food for underprivileged children during the Christmas season. You could find him at barbecues and fish fries supporting local youth organizations and he was an active supporter of the local Boy Scouts.
He was known to be quite a character as well. Both friends and family have spent many times sharing their favorite Jasper stories, and to this day the stories of his creation still fill the room with laughter. At one time he had pigs that he kept in a pen at the shop. One day they got loose and he sent his kids out to find them and bring them back to their pen. When they found them, they spent the better part of a day trying to chase them down without any success. When they went back to tell their dad that they couldn’t catch even one of them, he got in the truck drove out to where they were were rooting and yelled “suuewee pig” and they all came running! The kids just watched with their mouths hanging open as they all ran to him. Another one that stood out was a guy came out to the shop looking for a vent window for the door of a Studebaker Hawk. He said that he had been all over the state looking for one and luckily for him Jasper had one. After he had pulled the window off the car, he took it back up to the man who asked him, “how much you want for it?” “Five dollars” replied Jasper. “Five dollars??, that is too high!!” Jasper looked at him and broke the window on the edge of the burn can and said, “keep looking.” He knew his business and the fellow continued his hunt! That was just two of the many stories that are still told. One of his son's favorite stories was about his barbado sheep. He kept the sheep at the shop to keep the grass, weeds, and rose hedge under control. One morning he found the sheep had gotten loose so he sent his sons, Leon, and Jay, to round them up. They were able to get all the sheep back in the pen quickly except for the ram. The boys chased the ram for hours with no success. They finally caught up with him at the country club. He was standing on a back green, as they approached the ram took off running again, so Leon got the .22 out of the truck and shot the ram, right there on the fairway, to the horror of the ladies and gentlemen on the course that day. The boys grabbed the ram, and loaded it on the truck, and drove back to the shop. When they pulled up Jasper was standing in front of the shop. As they watched, he threw his hat down on the ground and yelled “well go ahead and butcher them all, they ain’t no good without the ram!”
After he and Dorothy retired, they did a bit of traveling to visit with family and he bought some cattle and worked them. They attended family reunions and historical celebrations with the de Leon family and spent time with their big family as well. Together Dorothy and Jasper celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He died on August 15, 1999, of cancer, he was 79 years old. He was buried in Port Lavaca Cemetery. He left a large family of 8 children, 30 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. His children took the values he instilled in them, with them throughout their lives. They all have been involved in serving their communities and churches in many different capacities. They have all raised strong families with strong family ties. Every one of them are there for anyone who needs a hand. Jasper was one of those people that make a community strong, and he left behind 3 more generations to keep it that way.
Researched and written by Sheryl Moore Cuellar.
Jackie Cuellar
Jay Cuellar
History of St. Mary’s Catholic Church
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!