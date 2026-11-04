Lyssy, Martinez reelected; CCISD tax rate proposition fails
CALHOUN COUNTY — Calhoun County voters reelected County Judge Vern Lyssy and Precinct 1 Commissioner John A. Martinez on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while rejecting Calhoun County ISD's voter-approval tax rate election (VATRE).
According to final unofficial election results, Lyssy defeated challenger Allan Tippit with 4,475 votes to Tippit's 1,749. Lyssy received approximately 71.9% of the vote.
In the race for Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 1, incumbent Martinez defeated challenger Mark V. Gonzales with 730 votes to Gonzales' 498. Martinez received approximately 59.4% of the vote.
Meanwhile, voters overwhelmingly rejected CCISD's proposed tax rate increase. The VATRE received 1,598 votes in favor and 4,416 against, with approximately 73.4% of voters opposing the proposition.
The election would have allowed the district to increase its maintenance and operations tax rate by three pennies to generate additional revenue for the financially struggling district.
All election results remain unofficial until the votes are canvassed.
The Port Lavaca Wave will have additional election coverage, including reactions and more details, shortly.
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