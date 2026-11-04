Voters overwhelmingly reject CCISD tax hike; return incumbents to office
Calhoun County voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed school district tax increase and reelected County Judge Vern Lyssy and Precinct 1 Commissioner John Martinez during the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to unofficial results.
The voter-approval tax rate election (VATRE), proposed by Calhoun County Independent School District, was defeated with 4,416 votes (73.43%) against and 1,598 votes (26.57%) for. The proposition would have generated approximately $1.5 million in annual funding.
The proposition was rejected during both early voting and Election Day voting. Early voting totals showed 2,714 votes against and 1,074 in favor, with approximately 71.6% opposing the measure. On Election Day, 1,589 voters opposed the proposition and 462 supported it, with approximately 77.5% voting against. The final totals also included absentee ballots.
Lyssy will remain county judge after receiving 4,475 votes (71.90%) versus his challenger, Allen Tippit, who received 1,749 votes (28.10%).
Lyssy maintained a strong lead throughout the election, receiving 2,688 early votes compared to Tippit's 1,213. On Election Day, Lyssy received 1,681 votes to Tippit's 466, capturing approximately 78.3% of the Election Day vote.
Following his victory, Lyssy thanked voters and said his focus would remain on addressing challenges facing the county.
“I want to thank all the voters that voted in this unprecedented voting turnout, whether you voted for me or not. Secondly, I want to thank the people that actually supported me continuing to be their judge for the next four years,” Lyssy said. “[I’ll] probably focus on the hospital, housing and helping industry pay for some of the infrastructure here.”
Martinez also held onto his seat, receiving 730 votes (59.45%) compared to 498 votes (40.55%) for his opponent, Mark Gonzales.
Martinez also held onto his seat, receiving 730 votes (59.45%) compared to 498 votes (40.55%) for his opponent, Mark Gonzales.
Martinez received 493 early votes compared to Gonzales' 357. On Election Day, Martinez received 219 votes to Gonzales' 119, earning approximately 64.8% of the Election Day vote.
Martinez also thanked voters and said he would continue to work on projects within his precinct.
Martinez also thanked voters and said he would continue to work on projects within his precinct.
“I want to thank all the voters in Precinct 1 for their confidence in me, and I will continue to serve to the best of my ability, and I will always remember who put me here. Nov. 16 is the breaking ground of the [Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department Station], and fire and safety was what I wanted to concentrate on. Then we’re finishing up the bridge over here at Little Chocolate Bayou Park,” Martinez said. “It was a good clean race.”
Election results remain unofficial until canvassed.
Election results remain unofficial until canvassed.
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