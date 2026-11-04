Lester Ray Barefield
November 04, 2026
Lester Ray Barefield
Lester Ray Barefield, 60, of Port Lavaca, Tx passed away on October 9th, 2026.
Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 419 W. Center St. Port Lavaca, TX 77979 November 14, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor James Fowler officiating.
Services entrusted to De Leon Mortuary Service, (361)578–4646.
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