NRC approves construction permit for X-energy and Dow project
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a construction permit Nov. 9 for four proposed nuclear reactors in Calhoun County, according to an announcement by Dow and X-energy.
The four Xe-100 advanced small modular reactors will be built at Dow’s Seadrift operations site under its wholly owned subsidiary Long Mott Energy, LLC, in partnership with X-energy. The new Long Mott Generating Station marks the first advanced nuclear facility approved for an industrial site in the U.S. under the Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, according to the statement.
“Today, the new NRC is issuing America’s first construction permit for a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor in more than half a century,” NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh said. “We delivered on the 18-month schedule, proving we can do rigorous safety reviews on predictable timelines that move advanced nuclear technology from design to construction.”
Approval of the construction permit will now allow the companies to advance the project, finalize the Xe-100 design, build supply chains for reactor components and materials and develop an operating license application for submission to the NRC. Construction of the reactors is expected to be completed in the early 2030s. The reactors are designed to operate for 60 years.
“This is an important day. Getting the construction permit earlier than expected is reflective of the thorough and efficient work of the NRC, the reforms that have been put in place by the Congress over the last six years, and the phenomenal work of the X-energy and Dow teams,” X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell said. “This milestone is further validation of the XE regulatory approach that can be replicated across our growing commercial pipeline, giving our customers greater confidence in the regulatory process and a clearer path to deployment."
According to the announcement, the NRC evaluated the safety and environmental impacts of the facility and found that they met or exceeded its standards in an independent review. The proposed plant will be utilized to provide electricity and high-temperature steam for industrial use at Dow’s operations site and will replace existing energy and steam assets.
"This is another important milestone for the proposed Long Mott Generating Station project and a testament to the thoughtful, thorough and efficient review conducted by the NRC," Edward Stones, Dow business vice president of energy and climate, said.
Since 2018, X-energy and Dow have worked with the NRC throughout the pre-application process to demonstrate the safety of the Xe-100 reactors. Both companies also stated their intention to continue to work closely with the NRC as they enter the next phase of the project before major site work begins.
"We appreciate the NRC's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety while advancing a clear and predictable regulatory process for advanced nuclear technologies. As we move forward, we will continue to evaluate the project through the lens of competitiveness, execution readiness, and capital affordability before any decision regarding construction is made,” Stones said.
Dow is expected to consider a preliminary investment decision on the project in 2027, with full-scale nuclear construction potentially following if the company decides to proceed. To see the full announcement, visit tinyurl.com/2evjxs6s.
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