Anita Jo Frankson Robinson
November 11, 2026
Anita Jo Frankson Robinson
Anita Jo Frankson Robinson, 92, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away on November 8, 2026. She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great–grandmother, wife, and friend.
Anita was born on October 24, 1934, in Palacios, Texas, to Ora Mae Huffman Frankson and David Fredolph Frankson. She graduated from Palacios High School in 1952 and, in 1954, married her high school sweetheart, Roy Ralph Robinson.
During their 53 years of marriage, Anita and Roy made their home in Carancahua community before moving to Port Lavaca in 1978, where they became affectionately known as Mr. and Ms. R through their ownership of Sonic and Mr. R's Fried Chicken. They took great pride in their businesses, loved their employees, and considered them an extension of their family.
Anita was hardworking, full of life, and always on the go. She treasured her family above all else, but playing cards with her friends was a very close second.
Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Ralph Robinson, and her oldest daughter, Becky Lincoln.
She is survived by her son, David Robinson; her daughters, Judy (Jack) and Marsha Pecena (John); and her beloved grandchildren, Tara Butler, Taylor Butler Blakeman (Miles), Lacey Robinson Forbes (Greg), Joli Robinson Percy (Ryan), Ben, Pat, and Mellie; and her step–grandchildren, Stanci Pecena and Trevor Pecena. She also leaves behind three great–grandkids, Torin Ruelas, Tala Ruelas, and Ethan Forbes.
Anita's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends who filled her life with happiness, laughter, and companionship. She truly enjoyed every minute spent with you all. The family would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Trinity Shores and Hospice of South Texas for the kindness, compassion, and excellent care they provided.
In loving memory of Anita, gather with friends, play a game of cards, share a few laughs, and enjoy a piece of cake. Nothing would have made her happier.
Anita was born on October 24, 1934, in Palacios, Texas, to Ora Mae Huffman Frankson and David Fredolph Frankson. She graduated from Palacios High School in 1952 and, in 1954, married her high school sweetheart, Roy Ralph Robinson.
During their 53 years of marriage, Anita and Roy made their home in Carancahua community before moving to Port Lavaca in 1978, where they became affectionately known as Mr. and Ms. R through their ownership of Sonic and Mr. R's Fried Chicken. They took great pride in their businesses, loved their employees, and considered them an extension of their family.
Anita was hardworking, full of life, and always on the go. She treasured her family above all else, but playing cards with her friends was a very close second.
Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Ralph Robinson, and her oldest daughter, Becky Lincoln.
She is survived by her son, David Robinson; her daughters, Judy (Jack) and Marsha Pecena (John); and her beloved grandchildren, Tara Butler, Taylor Butler Blakeman (Miles), Lacey Robinson Forbes (Greg), Joli Robinson Percy (Ryan), Ben, Pat, and Mellie; and her step–grandchildren, Stanci Pecena and Trevor Pecena. She also leaves behind three great–grandkids, Torin Ruelas, Tala Ruelas, and Ethan Forbes.
Anita's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends who filled her life with happiness, laughter, and companionship. She truly enjoyed every minute spent with you all. The family would also like to thank the dedicated staff at Trinity Shores and Hospice of South Texas for the kindness, compassion, and excellent care they provided.
In loving memory of Anita, gather with friends, play a game of cards, share a few laughs, and enjoy a piece of cake. Nothing would have made her happier.
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