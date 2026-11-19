Two dead following early morning crash
Two men are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Calhoun County early Nov. 18.
Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Ruben San Miguel stated that the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on State Highway 185 about one mile east of U.S. Highway 35. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.
San Miguel also confirmed that all three vehicles were driven by men and that there were no passengers in any of the vehicles. The third driver was treated and released at the scene.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers.
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