TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - W. C. NOBLE (1856-1933)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - W. C. NOBLE (1856-1933)
Born into a prominent South Carolina family with ties to one of the most recognizable names in American political history, William Calhoun (W. C.) Noble’s life would take him from New Orleans to the Texas coast. His family experienced the dramatic changes brought about by the Civil War, eventually settling in Lavaca County, where W. C. began building a life of his own. From stock raising and banking to civic involvement and fraternal leadership, he became an active and respected member of the Port Lavaca community. His story offers a glimpse into the life of a man whose family connections were notable, but whose own contributions helped shape the community he called home.
William Calhoun (W. C.) Noble was born on December 9, 1856 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ezekiel Pickens and Sarah Margaret Calhoun Noble. Both of his parents were from South Carolina. His mother Sarah was the niece of John Caldwell Calhoun, former Vice President of the United States and namesake of Calhoun County, Texas. W. C. was the eleventh of his parents thirteen children. He was named after an older brother who had only lived about three months.
Before the Civil War, the family appeared on the 1860 Federal census living in New Orleans with W. C. as a four year old. Father Ezekiel was listed as a merchant worth $50,000 in real estate value and $25,000 in personal estate value. Life changed drastically for the family after the Civil War as seen in the 1870 Federal census. At that time, they are living in Lavaca County, Texas with Ezekiel working as a farmer with a real estate value of $1000 and a personal estate value of $2200. W. C. was thirteen. By the 1880 Federal census, W. C. was still living at home in Lavaca County, but was working as a stock driver like several of his brothers, likely supporting the family farm.
On October 12, 1881, W. C. married Louise Cooper Devall in Halletsville. This wedding was unique because Louise’s twin sister Lucy Loring Devall married W. C.’s older brother Armsted on the same day. W. C. and Louise would have eight children: Ezekiel born in 1884, Albert born in 1886, twins William Bert and William Calhoun born in 1888, James born in 1890, Sarah born in 1891, Mary born in 1894, and Louisa born in 1903. Son William Calhoun lived only a few days while his twin brother died at fourteen months. James only survived a few days. All three babies are buried in Lavaca County. W. C. had been appointed Postmaster for Ezzell on November 20, 1888. Daughter Sarah, born in 1891, was born in Port Lavaca in Calhoun County which shows the family moved to the coast between 1890 and 1891.
By the 1900 Federal Census, the Noble family was in Port Lavaca. He and Louise had been married for nineteen years. His occupation was listed as a stock raiser and they lived in a home that they owned. Ten years later the census of 1910 listed his occupation as Cashier at a bank. He still held this position as Cashier at National Bank in the 1920 census at age sixty-three. The last census he appears in was 1930 where he is listed as unemployed. Eldest son Ezekiel lived at home his entire life and was the only child living at home at the time of the 1930 census.
During his time in Port Lavaca, W. C. was very active in the community. He was an active Mason and a worshipful master of the local A.F. and A. M. Lodge. His name appeared in local newspapers in articles about his work as cashier of First National Bank which opened its doors in July 1900. In March of 1902, W. C. was part of a company that was investing in an oil burning contraption to create steam. W. C. was in Edna looking at heavy equipment that he and his business partners Charles Hastrich and Willet Wilson were considering for a rice farm in May 1903. In December of 1905, W. C. had designed a triple building at the corner of North and Guadalupe that he was building with J. D. O’Neil and Postmaster Rubert. The newspapers at the time were often mentioning W. C.’s frequent travel throughout the state. In June of 1901, W. C. was elected treasurer of The Business Men’s Commercial League of Port Lavaca. He was a committee member of the Constitutional League of Calhoun County in October of 1924.
On October 7, 1933, W. C. died at age 76. His death certificate lists the cause of death as general paralysis. An article in The Victoria Advocate announced his death and called him a prominent citizen of Port Lavaca. He was a member of the Presbyterian church. His services were held on October 8, 1933 and he was buried in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
W. C. Noble’s life spanned a period of tremendous change, both for his family and for the communities in which he lived. From his childhood in New Orleans and his family’s post-Civil War move to Texas, he established himself along the coast through his work in agriculture, banking, and public service. His involvement with local organizations, the Masonic Lodge, and the business community reflected a commitment to the growth and well-being of Port Lavaca. Although he was connected by family to John C. Calhoun, W. C. Noble built his own place in Calhoun County history. When he died in October 1933, Port Lavaca lost a prominent citizen whose life had become closely intertwined with the community's development. His final resting place in Port Lavaca Cemetery serves as a reminder of a man whose story is part of the county's continuing history.
Researched and written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
Shifting Sands of Calhoun County
The Weekly Advocate May 2, 1903
The Weekly Advocate December 9, 1905
The Weekly Advocate June 26, 1909
Victoria Advocate July 14, 1900
Victoria Advocate March 13, 1902
Victoria Advocate October 21, 1924
Victoria Advocate October 9, 1933
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