TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - DELL THE BARBER (1919-2013)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - DELL THE BARBER (1919-2013)
One thing I have learned in researching and writing about people is that fame is not something measured on a grand scale. Young people, when asked what they want to be, famous, is a common answer. The technology that is available and easily accessible today can give them the idea that it is something attainable, however most of us know that the percentages of achieving that kind of fame is low. We know it more often exists in the things you do or the kind of person you are within the world around you. It is how you inspire others by being yourself and that is more valuable than millions and mansions, its worth is measured in the hearts of those who are around us. In the town of Port O’Connor, fame stood behind a single barber chair, in a tiny barber shop, in a man everyone knew as “Dell the Barber.”
Adelard Joseph Girard was born on the 5th of March 1919, in Berlin, New Hampshire to parents Joseph A. Girard and Ernertine (Glaude) Girard. His family was large with 4 brothers, Henry, Bob, Roger, and Rene, and 3 sisters, Sadie, Lena, and Clara, and Adelard rounded it out to 8 children. His parents were born and raised in Canada and moved to America in 1909, one year after their marriage. The couple became naturalized citizens, and Joseph was a supervisor in a paper mill. The family spoke French and all the children did as well.
As a boy Adelard, also called both A.J, and Dell, spoke only French and he loved hockey enough to play on a team. In his late teens he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Camp Hulen in Palacios, Texas, for his basic training. While there he met hometown girl, Regina Elizabeth Stapp (called Ray Beth), and the two were soon married in October of 1941. Shortly thereafter Dell was shipped overseas.
He served in the New Guinea jungles where conditions were harsh and remote. GI’s would often trade with each other as a way obtaining the things that they needed. One of his buddies needed a haircut and he had something that Dell could use and the trade was made. Dell cut his hair and the result showed his talent; he quickly became the platoon's barber. He would draw cartoon sketches of the soldiers so he could get a visual of which style would look best, and he cut their hair from that. His commander was impressed with his talent and suggested that he should start charging for haircuts, so Dell had Ray Beth send him a pair of hand operated clippers, and he started cutting hair and putting money in his pockets.
Dell was discharged from the service in 1944, and he took Ray Beth and the couple moved to Port O’Connor. When they had settled down, he took a job working as a deck hand on his brother-in-law’s shrimp boat for a few years. He then took a job that would allow him to work two jobs and make more money. He became a school bus driver from Port O’Connor to Port Lavaca. While his students were in school, he would work at the Port Lavaca shipyard refurbishing boats and yachts. While it made them a living Dell wanted to do something he really enjoyed and he turned to cutting hair.
In 1949 he attended barber school in Houston, followed by doing his apprenticeship in a barber shop in Port Lavaca. He also went back to driving a school bus and enjoyed taking the band and football team to other towns for games.
Dell and Ray Beth had bought a place in Port O’Connor and when the time was right, he built a small one-chair shop in his back yard and opened for business. At that time, the airbase on Matagorda Island was in full operation and Dell would take his boat out to the island two days a week to cut hair for the servicemen stationed there. That worked well for him as he was an avid fisherman and would do some fishing on his way home.
He always enjoyed fishing, oystering, and hunting, deer hunting being his favorite pastime. He was not a man who hunted for trophy, he used the venison to feed his family. Gardening was also something he enjoyed and the harvest that his garden produced kept fresh vegetables on his table and in his pantry. You could also find citrus trees in his yard that were full of grapefruit, oranges, lemons, and limes. He set an example of using the fruits of one’s labor to feed his family and wasted nothing.
When Hurricane Carla set her sights on Port O’Connor on September 11, 1961, she brought a fury that is seldom matched. While she caused damage to most of the Texas and southern coastal line, she decimated the town of Port O’Connor leaving Dell’s barber shop and the rest of the structures in the town in scattered piles of rubble. Though she had taken his shop, she did not take his determination to rebuild. That little one chair barber shop still stands on 3rd street, between Main and Adam’s streets.
Dell became well known in the town of Port O’Connor, as his barber shop stayed busy keeping the local men and boys looking sharp. Like many other barber shops and hair salons, repeat customers built a good business and Dell became a friend and confidant. In the 1970’s hairstyles changed to longer lengths that called for a trained stylist. Dell would have to become a stylist to cater to the younger men and boys. It was around the same time that the air base on Matagorda Island closed and between the two it was an impact that Dell had to work around. His choice was to keep his repeat customers, but he only opened his shop two days a week. He got his license as a fishing guide and began taking fishing charters out to the best fishing spots. It supplemented his income and gave him two jobs that he enjoyed doing.
Known as a storyteller he would keep his customers entertained with tales of fishing, hunting, and humorous stories about the jokes and harmless pranks that he was known for pulling. He was always welcoming and friendly and was a man who was as good as his handshake. Dell was well known in his town and in Calhoun County.
Dell and Ray Beth had three children together. Two daughters, Betty Dell who married a preacher named Jimmy C. Causey and moved to Austin, and Mary Elizabeth who married Mike Hawes from Port O’Connor, and a son Rene Joe Girard. Their children gave them 6 grandchildren and then 12 great grandchildren. Dell and Ray Beth were loved and respected by them all, and they set an example of perseverance, determination, hard work, and the importance of family and friends. The lessons they taught resonated in a way that they could have scarcely imagined.
Their grand-daughter Tamera, the daughter of Betty and Jimmy, married a man by the name of Collins. They had a son, but he drank and the marriage was violent. Tamera took her 7-week-old son and fled. Tamera eventually met a man by the name of Mark Talarico, and after the couple were married, he adopted her son James. Her son James was named after her father James Causey, and his middle name came from her grandfather Dell. James Dell Talarico was just elected on November 3, 2026, by the people of Texas to serve them as Senator in the United States Congress. During his campaign speeches and rallies he let Texans know that his grandfather James Causey, a Baptist pastor taught him that true faith means fighting for those who are struggling. The person he credits as his role model was his great-grandfather Dell Girard, whom he called “Poppy.” James looked up to his great-grandfather for his deep Catholic faith, his service to his country and to his neighbors. When he speaks of building community, fighting for the working-class Texans, and putting what he says into action, he is drawing directly from the life of his great-grandfather who was a humble barber from the small port town of Port O’Connor. Talarico often said “Whether he was cutting his neighbors hair or fighting fascism on the other side of the world, Poppy was always serving others. He tried to live like Jesus, who in the words of scripture, came not to be served but to serve.”
After 69 years of marriage, Ray Beth passed away in 2010. The next year Dell decided to retire. On September 12, 2013, at 94 years old, Dell joined her. He was laid to rest next to her in the Port O’Connor Cemetery with full military honors. He was famous in the place he called home, and even after his passing, the example he set and the legend he was, keeps on growing and living in the descendants he left behind.
Researched and written by Sheryl Cuellar
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