TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JEFFERSON BEAUMONT (1801-1865)
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY - JEFFERSON BEAUMONT (1801-1865)
Jefferson Beaumont’s life spanned a period of tremendous change, taking him from the bustling commercial center of Natchez, Mississippi, to the developing frontier of Calhoun County, Texas. A successful merchant before relocating to Texas, Beaumont would go on to become one of the county’s early public officials, serving as chief justice for eight years while also establishing himself as a farmer and landowner. His story reflects the experiences of a man who moved between two distinct worlds, building a family, pursuing business interests, and helping shape the early civic life of his adopted home.
Jefferson Beaumont was born in Maysville, Carter County, Kentucky, on March 12, 1801, the son of William Henry and Elizabeth Cooper Beaumont. On June 5, 1823, he married Sarah Greenleaf. The couple settled in Natchez, Mississippi, where Beaumont became a leading merchant. Jefferson and Sarah would have nine children: Henry born in 1824, Duncan born in 1826, Louisa born in 1828, Rosanna born in 1831, Edward born in 1833, David born in 1835, Sarah born in 1840, Ann born in 1843, and Mary born in 1845.
Jefferson’s name appears in an advertisement as handling the accounts of a defunct business firm in Natchez in December 1819. He ran for city collector in December 1825. On April 16, 1931 Jefferson was listed in the newspaper as the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Daniel Greenleaf, the brother of his wife. The post was notifying the public of the sale of a slave boy, mother and child to pay the debt owed to Jefferson. His name appears in The Weekly Natchez Courier in March 15, 1833 affiliated with the Mississippi Bank. In January 1838, the newspaper credited Jefferson with donating the land for the engine house built for the Phoenix Independent Fire Company of Natchez. By January 1839, he was serving on the board of trustees for the Natchez Academy. On October 4, 1839, Jefferson was named as chairman of the Phoenix Independent Fire Company of Natchez.
The family appears on the 1840 census living in Natchez City, Mississippi. Unlike later censuses, the 1840 Federal Census had the name of the head of household and simple tallies for the other people living in the home. Besides Jefferson and Sarah, six of their nine children were born at this time. The household included another adult male who is not identified. In 1840, slaves were included in the household numbers and the Beaumonts had seven slaves at this time. They included three males between 24 & 35, one male between 10 & 23, one male under 10 and two females between 10 & 23. Nothing more is known about them. Four of the household members were listed as working in agriculture with one working in commerce. Jefferson appears in April 1840 listed as a commissioner for probate court in Natchez.
In 1845 he moved his family to Texas, accompanied by his brother Franklin and Franklin's family. Jefferson Beaumont was elected the Chief Justice of Calhoun County on August 7, 1848. Beaumont served as chief justice (county judge) of Calhoun County from August 22, 1848, to August 18, 1856. Jefferson and family appear in the 1850 Federal Census living in Calhoun County, Texas. All of their children were born by this census, but son Henry and daughter Rosa were no longer living in the home. His industry is listed as Agriculture with an occupation as Farmer. He owned $3500 in real estate. Jefferson also appears on the 1850 Federal Slave Schedule as a slave owner, however the page his name appears on was badly scanned and the number of slaves he owned is difficult to determine.
By the 1860 Federal Census, he and Sarah were living near Indianola and had four of their children living at home. Jefferson was still listed as a farmer with $6000 in real estate value and $4000 in personal estate value. Their youngest child, Mary Matilda, died at Green Lake in 1863 at age 18. He died at Carancahua on July 25, 1865. His grave has been lost to time, but a tombstone was erected for him at Port Lavaca Cemetery in 1936. It is believed that Jefferson County, Texas was named in his honor.
Wife Sarah appears on the 1870 Federal Census living in California at the home of daughter Rosa and her family. Daughters Sarah and Anna were living in the home. Son Duncan also settled in California. Daughter Louisa married and remained in the Green Lake area in Calhoun County. Son David settled in Cuero, Dewitt County, Texas. Sons Henry and Edward settled in New Mexico. Sarah died on September 8, 1874 in Merced, California.
Jefferson Beaumont’s journey from Kentucky to Mississippi and ultimately to the Texas Gulf Coast left its mark on the early history of Calhoun County. Though his final resting place has been lost, a memorial stone erected decades after his death ensures that his name has not entirely disappeared from the historical record. His possible connection to the naming of Jefferson County adds another layer to his legacy, although that association remains uncertain. After his death in 1865, Sarah and their children scattered across Texas, California, and New Mexico, carrying the family story into new communities. Today, the surviving records offer glimpses into the life of a man whose experiences connected the early history of Mississippi with the formative years of the Texas coast.
Researched and written by Jennifer Shafer Wyatt
Natchez Gazette December 25, 1819
Natchez Gazette December 31, 1825
The Weekly Natchez Courier April 16, 1831
The Weekly Natchez Courier March 15, 1833
The Weekly Natchez Courier January 12, 1838
The Weekly Natchez Courier January 22, 1839
The Semi-Weekly Mississippi Free Trader October 7, 1839
The Weekly Natchez Courier April 1, 1840
The Concordia Intelligencer September 9, 1848
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