Ellen Ann Koliba Kirby
November 25, 2026
Ellen Ann Koliba Kirby
Ellen Ann Koliba Kirby, age 87, of Port Lavaca, TX, passed away on November 20, 2026, in Port Lavaca, TX. Born on December 1, 1938, in Gonzales, TX, she was the daughter of Mary Louise Hartl Koliba and Joseph Emil Koliba.
Ellen married Pete Francis Kirby, Jr., on October 11, 1958. She graduated from Victoria College with an Associate of Art degree in Interior Design, and later opened The Finishing Touch, a window covering and quilt business. She was active in Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and a member of the Alter Society for 36 years.
Ellen Kirby is preceded in death by her Parents, husband, brothers, Florian (Bob) Koliba and Joe (Pete) Koliba Jr.; and daughter–in–law, Mandy Bailey Kirby.
She is survived by her Children Judy Benavides, Jeff Kirby, Janice Vickery and Jay Kirby; daughter–in–law Cindy Fleeman Kirby; sons–in–law Robert Benavides and Kevin Vickery; sisters, Joyce Wheeler and Sister Cynthia Koliba; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great–grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2026, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m., with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery. Arrangements are by Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to:
Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
11931 Radium St
San Antonio, TX 78216
The family of Ellen Kirby wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her Harbor Hospice caregivers for their compassionate care, kindness, and support shown to Ellen and her family: Erika Gomez, Itzel Mayorga, Claudia Ibarra and Dr. John Wright.
Expressions of sympathy, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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