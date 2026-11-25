Gavin Lee Vasquez
November 25, 2026
Gavin Lee Vasquez
Gavin Lee Vasquez, 24, of Seadrift, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Calhoun County. Born on June 1, 2002, in Victoria, Texas, to Steven Lee Vasquez and Samantha Dean Daniel, Gavin was a graduate of Calhoun High School and was employed in Electrical Maintenance at Inteplast.
Gavin had a smile that could light up a room and a heart filled with love for those closest to him. His smile was one of his most unforgettable qualities, and his love for his family was immeasurable. Above all, Gavin shared an extraordinary bond with his siblings, whom he loved fiercely and wholeheartedly. The love he had for them was a beautiful part of who he was, and the memories they created together will forever be treasured.
Gavin also had an incredibly soft spot for animals. His love for his pets was a reflection of his kind and compassionate heart. His three cats, Baby Kitty, Kitten, and Sasha, and his three dogs, Nova, Zena and Zyla, held a special place in his life. To Gavin, they were much more than pets; they were family.
Though his time here was far too short, Gavin leaves behind a lifetime of love, laughter, and memories. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his devotion to his siblings, his love for his animals, and the special place he held in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.
Gavin is survived by his mother, Samantha Dean Daniel; his father, Steven Lee Vasquez and stepmother Lacey Rose Vasquez; his sister, Gillian Lento, and her husband, Noah; and his brothers, Riley Daniel, Ayden Maddux, and Ace Vasquez. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends who will forever cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., both at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Honoring Gavin by serving as pallbearers will be Riley Daniel, Ayden Maddux, Noah Lento, Ace Vasquez, Gage Daniel, and Manuel Palacios.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Villarreal, Christian Perez, Gerode Boudreaux, Omar Pina Cancino, Jesse Cadena, Vincent Alvarez, and Leon Diaz.
In honor of Gavin's deep love for animals and the special place they held in his heart, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society, 106 Haley Lane, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. Through these gifts, Gavin's compassion for animals can continue to make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Words of comfort, condolences, and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
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