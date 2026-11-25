Lupe Garcia, Jr.
November 25, 2026
Lupe Garcia, Jr.
Lupe Garcia Jr, 18, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, November, 18, 2026. He was born on April 22, 2008, in Victoria, Texas to Ashleigh McKenzie of Port Lavaca and the late Lupe Garcia, Sr..
Lupe was a loving and kind young man. He loved playing basketball with his friends. He enjoyed welding and traveling to Austin, Texas to visit his friend Kade. He loved playing games on his pc and playing and laughing with his fiancée. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends. His favorite past time was going to visit his fiancé, when he had a chance. Lupe was all heart, he did not like to see his friends and family get emotional. Lupe made sure everyone was happy and well taken care of. Lupe loved everyone, no matter what. He had a big heart with room for everyone. Lupe was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed. We are left with memories and his love for everyone. Rest in Peace, Lupe.
Lupe was a loving and kind young man. He loved playing basketball with his friends. He enjoyed welding and traveling to Austin, Texas to visit his friend Kade. He loved playing games on his pc and playing and laughing with his fiancée. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends. His favorite past time was going to visit his fiancé, when he had a chance. Lupe was all heart, he did not like to see his friends and family get emotional. Lupe made sure everyone was happy and well taken care of. Lupe loved everyone, no matter what. He had a big heart with room for everyone. Lupe was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed. We are left with memories and his love for everyone. Rest in Peace, Lupe.
He is survived by his mother, Ashleigh McKenzie; brother, Marcus Garcia; sisters, Peyton Clark, Mallorie Garcia, Nyleigh Trevino, and fiancée, Pamela Villarreal.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Maria Elena Ocanas; great–grandmother, Lupita Resendez; father, Lupe Garcia, Sr., and aunt, Jorden Vasquez.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 12:00PM — 1:00PM with Funeral Service to begin at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Honoring him as Pallbearers are Marcus Garcia, Erick Garcia, Sr., Hudson Graves, Kade Tompkins, Athan Garcia, Gabriel Padron, and Kayden Caraway.
Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Resendez, Adyn Garza, and Julian Flores.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
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